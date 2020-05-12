'Together Always': Kareena Kapoor's Birthday Wish For Her Manager Poonam Damania Is Adorable

Kareena Kapoor shared this photo. (Image courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan )

On her manager Poonam Damania's birthday, Kareena Kapoor made a trip down memory lane and fished out a throwback picture to wish her in the sweetest way possible on social media. Kareena shared an old photo from one of her snowy vacations, which features her posing with Poonam Damania. The actress can be seen pouting as Poonam Damania holds her for a cute photograph. Adorably calling her manager "Poonie," Kareena wrote a sweet birthday note for her. "Here's to always standing by each other... during every photo session! Happy birthday, Poonie! #TogetherAlways," read the actress' birthday wish for her manager.

Poonam Damania shares a close bond with Kareena Kapoor. Along with handling the actress' work, she is also spotted frequently chilling with Kareena and her girl gang, including Malaika Arora and her sister Amrita. Before Kareena Kapoor officially joined Instagram, Poonam Damania used to delight the actress' fans by sharing glimpses of her vacations and her shoots on her respective account. Kareena officially made her Instagram debut in March and has been since then sharing adorable pictures of her husband Saif Ali Khan, son Taimur, mom Babita and other family members. Take a look at her posts here:

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Angrezi Medium, co-starring Irrfan Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan, Pankaj Tripathi and Deepak Dobriyal. The actress will next be seen in Karan Johar's period drama Takht and Lal Singh Chaddha, in which she will share screen space with Aamir Khan. Lal Singh Chaddha is a remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump, which featured Tom Hanks in the lead role.