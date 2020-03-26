What Justin Bieber Looks Like After Wife Hailey Gave Him A Facial

Justin Bieber shared this photo (courtesy justinbieber)

Highlights Justin and Hailey are in isolation in Canada

Justin has been posting cute snippets from their quarantine

He recently shared a pic of him after getting a facial

Pop star Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin are making the most of their quarantine days. The couple are in self-isolation in Canada - the singer's hometown - and are doing all sorts of cute things together. On Thursday, the Sorry singer shared a selfie on Instagram to reveal that he just got a facial done, courtesy Hailey Baldwin. Justin and Hailey then had an adorable conversation on his Instagram post. Sharing his post-facial look, the 26-year-old singer said: "Love you guys so much. PS - Hailey just gave me a facial." In the comments section, Hailey replied: "And that skin looks fresh as hell."

Take a look at Justin Bieber's black and white selfie here:

Meanwhile, when in quarantine, Justin Bieber is devoting a lot of time to TikTok videos. He roped in his family to create this super cool fam-jam on TikTok: "Me and the fam," she wrote for a video of the Biebers grooving to Say So by Doja Cat.

Looks like dancing has proved to be quite therapeutic for Justin and Hailey during their quarantine days. Here they are grooving to You Can't Touch This.

Soon after their arrival in Canada, Justin Bieber posted a loved-up photo of the couple kissing. "My quarantine partner," Justin captioned the photo.

Justin Bieber is not only keeping himself entertained with Instagram but also haring dos and don'ts about coronavirus with his fans. "Are you washing your hands? You gotta stay clean with the coronavirus. Stay quarantined, you guys stay safe," he told his fans in a recent Instagram live video.

The novel coronavirus has infected over 450,000 worldwide, including 20,647 deaths across reported in 182 countries and territories. In India, the total number of positive cases has risen to over 600.