The Perfect Kiss, Featuring Justin Bieber And His 'Quarantine Partner' Hailey Baldwin

Pop star Justin Bieber and his wife, model Hailey Baldwin are currently in self isolation in Canada - the singer's home country - to stay safe from the coronavirus outbreak. And the couple have been sharing fun-filled glimpses of their self quarantine diaries. They painted Instagram red with colours of love with a loved-up picture. Justin and Hailey, who fill up their Instagram with photos of them kissing, added one more to the collection. "My quarantine partner," Justin captioned the photo. BTW, is there snow in the backdrop? Justin and Hailey are wearing snow goggles too in the photo and heavy winter wear. Guess they went skiing or were just taking a walk around the house! Later, they had some cinnamon rolls and milk at home (head to Hailey's Instagram stories for proof).

Take a look at the perfect kiss, featuring Justin and Hailey.

Meanwhile, when at home, make TikTok videos because why not? Here are Justin and Hailey caught in the act of dancing to Slidegang by Little Jackie.

Justin Bieber also recently went live on his Instagram and gave his fans a little pep talk about taking necessary precautions against the coronavirus: "Are you washing your hands? You gotta stay clean with the coronavirus. Stay quarantined, you guys stay safe."

Justin Bieber, who lives in Los Angeles, flew into Canada on March 16, the same day that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that the ban on the entry of foreign travellers.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin had a secret wedding in 2018, which he later confirmed with a "My wife is awesome" post. Last year, Justin opened up about battling Lyme disease. Before that, he also talked about dealing with drug abuse at the age of 19, dealing with stardom as a teenage pop sensation, his troubled relationships in the past and fighting suicidal thoughts in a heart-wrenching Instagram post, which went crazy viral.