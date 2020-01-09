Justin Bieber Has Been Diagnosed With Lyme Disease; Know What Is Lyme Diseases, Symptoms And Prevention Steps

Justin Bieber reveals he has been battling from Lyme disease

Canadian singer Justin Bieber recently revealed he has been suffering from Lyme disease. The singer took to social media to share this with his fans. In the post shared on Instagram Bieber revealed that many people thought he was suffering from depression but it was actually a result of contracting Lyme disease. The Sorry singer wrote, "Many people failed to realize I've been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my, skin, brain function, energy, and overall health. I've been battling and OVERCOMING!! It's been a rough couple years but getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease and I will be back and better than ever."

What is Lyme disease?

Lyme disease is an infectious disease. It is a transferable disease which can be transmitted from animals to humans through a bite from an infected black-legged or deer tick. It is caused by bacteria called Borrelia Burgdorferi. B. The occurrence of the disease depends on the kind, bite and for how long the tick was attached to the patient.

What are the symptoms of Lyme disease?

Some of the early symptoms of Lyme disease include-

Fever Chills Fatigue Headache Pain in joint and muscle Rashes And other symptoms similar to flu

If left untreated the symptoms can become severe and the patient can experience severe headache, rashes on many parts of the body, irregular heartbeat, stiffness in neck, severe joint pain, shooting pain, inflammation of the brain and one may also develop arthritis.

Lyme Disease Symptoms: Skin Rashes can occur due to Lyme Disease

Photo Credit: iStock

How to prevent Lyme disease?

To reduce the risk of Lyme disease you need to prevent a tick bite. Some ways to prevent tick bite may include-

Cover your body parts as much as possible when you are in the woods or areas with many trees Keep your garden or yard neat and clean Keep wooden piles in sunlight to get rid of ticks Use insect repellent or tick repellent while stepping out Take a shower after coming back from woods or working in the garden Do not ignore the early signs and symptoms to get the right treatment on time

