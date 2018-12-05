What Is Lyme Disease? Is It Curable? Here's How You Can Prevent It

Lyme disease is a bacterial infection, antibiotics are the main treatment for Lyme disease

Lyme disease is an infectious disease caused from the bacteria which is called Borrelia burgdorferi. It is passed on to humans through the bite of black-legged ticks or deer ticks which are infected. Ticks are small arachnids which are usually found in wooded, bushy or grassy areas. Some common symptoms of Lyme disease are flu like symptoms like cold and cough, chills, rashes, a red bump, headaches, fever, pain in the bones, muscle ache, neck stiffness, fatigue and joint pain.

Since Lyme disease is a bacterial infection, antibiotics are the main treatment for Lyme disease. In many cases, a two- to four-week course of oral antibiotics can help you get rid of the infection. But in severe cases one might need intravenous antibiotics( IV is a therapy that delivers liquid substances directly into the vein.) However, due to the side effects of this treatment one may go for some simple home remedies to treat and prevent Lyme disease like essential oil, adequate rest and anti-inflammatory foods.

Here's how you can prevent yourself from Lyme disease:

1. Boost your immunity:

The best way to avoid this chronic disease is boosting your immune system by eating a healthy and nutritious diet. A healthy diet will help lower the inflammation and manage the root causes of your symptoms. A simple tip to boost your immunity is remove grains, fruit and sugar from your diet while consuming anti-inflammatory foods . Some healthy anti-inflammatory foods are vegetables, healthy nuts and seeds, coconut, bone broth, meat and dairy products. Some supplements which can help boost immunity are vitamin C, magnesium, turmeric, fish oil and garlic.

2. Adequate rest:

To prevent any medical condition, your body needs adequate rest to heal. Whether physical or emotional, any type of stress can weaken the immune system and increase the risk of worsening the condition. Stress can also trigger inflammation and cause hormonal imbalances.

3. Right clothing:

Whenever you go out, you should always try wearing light-coloured clothing, as this will make ticks easier to spot. In addition, a tighter weave will make it difficult for these creatures to penetrate through your clothing into your skin. Also, try covering yourself up. Whenever, you go a grassy or wooded areas, wear full sleeves shirt, shoes and long pants. You can also apply insect repellents.

4. Check yourself and your pets regularly:

Another way to prevent Lyme disease is to make sure that you find and remove ticks as soon as possible. The less time a tick has access to your skin, chances are less that you will face an infection. Therefore, it becomes important for you to check the ticks, particularly when in the grassy or bushy areas.

