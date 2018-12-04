Sleep Deprivation Can Take A Toll On Your Body: 7 Effective Tips That Ensure Sound Sleep

Our immune system performs best when we get sound sleep daily.

Highlights Sleep plays a key role in the overall health Inadequate sleep could also lead to several heart diseases Avoid eating heavy meals two to three hours before going to bed

Late night studies, social gatherings, important business meetings and parents to new-born babies, everyone go through the stage of sleep deprivation at some point of time. But sleep is essential for overall health, and inadequate sleep can have a negative impact on your emotional state and physical health. Not getting enough sleep, or getting poor-quality sleep, can put you at a risk of high blood pressure, poor job performance, emotional difficulties, excessive daytime sleepiness, inactiveness, heart diseases, obesity and high blood sugar levels. Sleep deprivation can affect people's performance, which includes their thought process, reaction to certain things and the ability to form memories. Sleep deprivation also affects mood, can make you feel sluggish, leading to irritability; problems with relationships, anxiety and depression.

Effects of sleep deprivation on your body:

1. Weak immunity:

Our immune system performs best when we get sound sleep daily. If you seem to catch cold and flu every now and then, may be inadequate sleep could be the reason. Proper sleep can protect you from several diseases and chronic illnesses

2. Weight gain:

Inadequate sleep is also linked to obesity. Leptin and ghrelin the two hormones in the body can keep you full and control your hunger pangs. The levels of these hormones are affected by sleep. Moreover, sleep deprivation have a negative effect on the body's metabolism and eating habits. When you are tired you often crave for unhealthy foods which further leads to decrease in stamina and physical activity.

3. Diabetes:

Sleep deprivation also causes the release of insulin, which further leads to increase in fat storage and can increase the risk of type 2 diabetes.

4. Depression and anxiety:

A good night's sleep helps you stay active, fit and healthy all the time. On the other hand, inadequate sleep makes you feel low and irritated and long-term sleep deprivation is associated with depression and anxiety, demotivated and low self-esteem.

Sleep plays a key role in the overall health. Some tips for a sound sleep are:

Try keeping a fixed bedtime routine. Go to bed on the same time and wake up at the same time

Go to bed when you feel tired

Avoid eating heavy meals two to three hours before going to bed

Do some physical exercise everyday

Reduce irregular or long naps in the afternoon

Do not consume caffeine late in the day

Avoid bright lights or loud music in the room

