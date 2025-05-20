Do You Really Need 8 Hours Of Sleep? Science Says Its A Myth

Not getting enough sleep can mess with your health! Another golden rule is that a person should get eight hours of sleep every day. From wellness guides to sleep experts, we have long been preached that eight hours of sleep is a must for everybody. But what if it isn't the magical number you need to be healthy?

A recent study conducted by the University of British Columbia (UBC) found that this 'eight-hour rule' might be more myth than science, and that a good sleep schedule depends on where you live.

What Did The Study Say About Adequate Sleep Hours?

As per the study by UBC, your optimal amount of sleep may depend on where you live. The researchers included nearly 5 thousand people from 20 different countries for the study.

The results revealed that sleep hours required for good health varies across cultures, and they can be adjusted "based on cultural norms," said Dr Steven Heine, professor of social and cultural psychology at UBC and senior author of the study. As per the researchers, the average in Canada was 7 hours and 27 minutes, while in France it was 7 hours and 52 minutes and in Japan, it was 6 hours 18 minutes.

After the analysis, the researchers concluded that there is no evidence to support that people in countries with less sleep were less healthy than those in countries where sleeping hours were longer.

How Many Hours Of Sleep Is Appropriate?

There is no one-size-fits-all approach to sleep. The amount of sleep you need depends on different factors. NDTV reached out to experts to understand if there is any truth to the study!

According to Dr Arun Chowdary Kotaru, Head and Senior Consultant, Pulmonology & Sleep Medicine at Artemis Hospitals, the notion that every individual requires precisely eight hours of sleep is a myth.

Another sleep expert, Dr Lancelot Pinto, Consultant, Pulmonologist and Epidemiologist, P. D. Hinduja Hospital & Medical Research Centre, Mumbai, explains, "When it comes to sleep, it is better to err on the side of caution, i.e., over-sleeping is likely to have fewer poor health consequences than under-sleeping. The eight-hour sleep guideline is meant to cover the majority, like all other health parameters.

For example, an obese person may require more hours because the quality of sleep can be poor due to conditions such as sleep apnea. Similarly, a population that is overworked (and works a 6-day instead of a 5-day schedule) might have different sleep needs than a population that values a work-life balance."

In short, eight hours of sleep is an adequate amount that would work for most people but you can determine your sleep hours according to your surroundings, health problems (if any), your age and other factors. The best way to know is by consulting an expert.

How Important Is Regulating Your Sleep?

While many people think that a few hours of sleep is good for them to survive a day, well its not! You need to regulate your sleep to keep your mental as well as physical health in check.

Dr Kotaru says that sleeping well is one of the most effective ways to protect yourself from diseases. "Your body heals, recharge and fight off infections while you sleep. Not getting enough sleep can affect your immunity, making you prone to infections," he adds.

The Division of Sleep Medicine of Harvard Medical School found that inadequate sleep can have both short and long-term consequences. Short-term health consequences include increased stress levels, anxiety, disruption in blood glucose levels, and inflammation. Long-term consequences may include hypertension, diabetes, and obesity.

Some studies have also associated a lack of sleep with hormonal imbalance, which can trigger a whole lot of other health problems.

Signs You're Not Getting Enough Sleep

Here are some of the common signs you're not getting enough sleep:

How does it affect your mental health?

Difficulty in concentrating

Irritability

Forgetfulness

Unexplained weight gain or difficulty losing weight

Mood swings

Stress intolerance

How does it affect you physically?

Dark circles under your eyes

Puffy eyes

Daytime yawning

Getting sick frequently

Frequent headaches

Body aches

Lack of energy

If you experience any of these symptoms, it is an indication that your body requires more sleep. You may also need to check with a doctor if symptoms don't subside.

Factors That Affect Your Sleep Schedule

What might work for you may not work for another person, and vice versa. So, you have to understand the factors that may affect your sleep schedule and how you can fix them.

Internal clock: "There are several issues, both internal and external, that influence a person's sleeping schedule. Your body's internal clock, referred to as the circadian rhythm, instructs you on when to sleep and wake. This rhythm is regulated by exposure to light, primarily sunlight in the daytime, and screen time at night. If that is interrupted, you may experience health problems," avers Dr Kotaru.

Leading a bad lifestyle: Sleep schedules tend to be haphazard due to the kind of lifestyles people lead these days. "In addition, the use of backlit devices before bedtime, erratic meal schedules, and consumption of stimulants such as caffeine and nicotine all interfere with a person's sleep schedule. Maintaining 'sleep hygiene', which is the backbone of ensuring a restorative sleep, has become challenging and that's what people need to work on" adds Dr Pinto.

Age: While adults can sleep less, children may require more sleep, says Dr Kotaru. As per the National Sleep Foundation in America, healthy adults should get at least seven hours of sleep each night, whereas infants, young children, and teenagers may need more sleep to support growth and development.

Stress: The silent culprit behind a myriad of health problems - stress can also harm your well-being and prevent you from getting enough sleep. As per Baylor College of Medicine, a lack of sleep triggers your body's stress response system, which can disrupt the stress hormone cortisol.

The best way to regulate your sleep is to keep a track of your stress levels, lead a healthy lifestyle and be in good shape.