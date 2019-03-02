'25 Looks Good On You, Lover:' Hailey Baldwin Posted This Special Birthday Message For Justin Bieber

Highlights
Pop star Justin Bieber's 25th birthday must have been special with wife Hailey Baldwin, who also posted a mushy post for him on Instagram. Justin Bieber turned 25 on Friday. The supermodel shared two adorable photos some hours ago to wish him and wrote, "25 sure looks good on you, lover." In the pictures, the couple complement each other in black and white casual outfits and wear similar winter caps. In of them, Hailey hugs Justin Bieber from behind and in the other, they hold each other and the couple smile for the perfect shot. Take a look at how Hailey Baldwin wished Justin Bieber.
Major couple goals, right?
The couple paint Instagram red by posting several mushy pictures with each other. In November, he Instagrammed a photo with a caption that read, "My wife is awesome," which soon sent the Internet into a meltdown. First, take a look at the picture here.
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin reportedly married in September 2018, but it was after this post that they confirmed their wedding. In September, the couple were reportedly spotted outside a marriage registrar's office in Los Angeles. They haven't yet hosted an official wedding ceremony yet.
Justin Bieber had reportedly proposed to the 22-year-old supermodel in July last year at a resort in Bahamas. However, he made the engagement official after some days via a lengthy Instagram post. "I am so much in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life, getting to know every single part of you, loving you patiently and kindly. My heart is completely and fully yours and I will always put you first. You are the love of my life, Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn't want to spend it with anybody else," read an excerpt from his post.
Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn't want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can't wait for the best season of life yet!. It's funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it's true GOOGLE IT! Isn't that nuts? By the way I didn't plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! "He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!" This is the year of favor!!!!
Meanwhile last month, it was reported that Justin Bieber is being treated for depression. As per an E! News report, the singer was "batting depression and was having a difficult time."
Justin Bieber is a Canadian singer and is best-known for his songs such as Baby, Boyfriend, Sorry and Let Me Love You.