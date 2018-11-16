'My Wife Is Awesome': Justin Bieber Confirms He And Hailey Baldwin Are Married

Highlights
Finally, pop star Justin Bieber has confirmed his wedding to model Hailey Baldwin. "My wife is awesome," read Justin Bieber's caption for picture with Hailey Baldwin, whom he got engaged to in July. The picture features the couple hand-in-hand and we can see a big rock on Hailey's ring finger. The caption has sent the Internet into a meltdown and comments such as "wife, are you serious?" and "OMG, you guys are married?" have been posted. He had announced his engagement to Hailey with a loved-up Instagram post and months later, the couple were reportedly spotted outside a marriage registrar's office in Los Angeles. However, their wedding wasn't confirmed.
Here's the picture Justin Bieber posted with Hailey Baldwin.
Justin Bieber, 24, had reportedly proposed to Hailey Baldwin, 21, over dinner at a resort in Bahamas and he made the engagement official just three day after it. In a lengthy post, Justin Bieber wrote how much he loves Hailey and he will always put her first. "I am so much in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life, getting to know every single part of you, loving you patiently and kindly. My heart is completely and fully yours and I will always put you first. You are the love of my life, Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn't want to spend it with anybody else," read an excerpt from his post.
Take a look.
Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn't want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can't wait for the best season of life yet!. It's funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it's true GOOGLE IT! Isn't that nuts? By the way I didn't plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! "He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!" This is the year of favor!!!!
Justin Bieber is a Canadian singer, best-known for his songs such as Baby, Boyfriend, Sorry and Let Me Love You among others. His last album was Purpose, which released in 2015.