Justin Bieber Confirms Engagement To Hailey Baldwin, 'The Love Of His Life'

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin briefly dated in 2015 and 2016 (Image courtesy: justinbieber)

Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber just confirmed his engagement with model Hailey Baldwin in an Instagram post dedicated to her. After apparently dating for a month now, Justin Bieber, 24, proposed to Hailey Baldwin, 21, over dinner at a resort in the Bahamas, according to a TMZ report. On his official Instagram handle, Justin Bieber poured his heart out to Hailey in a note written with a photograph of them together and wrote: "Hailey, I am so in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life, getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindly. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make."



"My heart is completely and fully yours and I will always put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn't want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we complement each other so well! Can't wait for the best season of life yet," Bieber's Instagram post read.



Bieber also explained the significance of the engagement date in his post: "Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it's true Google it."





The Instagram post has over nine million likes in almost half a day.



While some Bieber fans welcomed the news with comments like, "I'm very happy for you," and "If you are happy we are happy." Others Biliebers are 'sad' with the announcement. "My Justin Bieber fangirl heart from middle school to high school doesn't know how to feel about this" and "Wow, I'm genuinely sad. #JustinBieberEngaged," are some of the tweets posted.

My Justin Bieber fangirl heart from middle school to high school doesn't know how to feel about this. #JustinBieberEngaged — Graciela (@gracielaG_x3) July 8, 2018



Though Hailey did not comment on the post shared by beau Justin, she sort off confirmed the news with a tweet on her official Twitter handle where she wrote: "Not sure what I did in life to deserve such happiness but I am so utterly grateful to God for giving me such an incredible person to share my life with! No words could ever express my gratitude."

Not sure what I did in life to deserve such happiness but I am so utterly grateful to God for giving me such an incredible person to share my life with! No words could ever express my gratitude. graci — Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) July 9, 2018



After the engagement rumours went abuzz, Justin's parents Jeremy Bieber and Pattie Mallette posted cryptic messages for their son, without really giving any details about the then-rumoured engagement.

Love Love Love Love Love Love Love. — Pattie Mallette (@pattiemallette) July 7, 2018



Justin Bieber had previously dated Hailey Baldwin sometime between 2015 and 2016. The singer was also in a relationship with Selena Gomez model Sofia Richie previously.



Congratulations, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin!