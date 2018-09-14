Trending: Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Spotted Outside Marriage Registrar's Office

Highlights
Almost three months after singer Justin Bieber proposed to model Hailey Baldwin, the couple was spotted outside a marriage registrar's office in Los Angeles, reports TMZ. The webloid shared quotes from the people present in the courtroom on day, one of whom told TMZ that teary-eyed Justin told Hailey: "I can't wait to marry you, baby." Another person present in court told TMZ that he heard Justin and Hailey making vacation plans outside the country. Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin dated for a month after which the What Do You Mean hitmaker proposed to Hailey over dinner in July (more about that later). Three days after the reports of the proposal started doing the rounds on social media, Justin Bieber confirmed they are engaged in an Instagram post.
In a lengthy post, Justin Bieber talked about how was head over heels in love with Hailey. "I am so in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindly," read an excerpt from Justin's post.
Here's what Justin Bieber shared on Instagram, three days after proposing to Hailey Baldwin:
Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn't want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can't wait for the best season of life yet!. It's funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it's true GOOGLE IT! Isn't that nuts? By the way I didn't plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! "He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!" This is the year of favor!!!!
In July, TMZ reported that Justin Bieber proposed to Hailey Baldwin over dinner at a restaurant where his team requested other guests put their phones away for the proposal.
Earlier this month, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin trended after they were spotted on the front row of John Elliott's show during the recently concluded New York Fashion Week.
Hailey Baldwin is the daughter of The Usual Suspects actor Stephen Baldwin and graphic designer Kennya Deodato. She has twice hosted iHeartRadio Music Awards and she featured in an episode of Saturday Nights Live with her uncle Alec Baldwin.
Justin Bieber is a Canadian singer best known for his songs such as Baby, Boyfriend, Sorry and Let Me Love You among others. His last album was Purpose, which released in 2015. In a career spanning a decade, Justin Bieber has received several awards and accolades including a Grammy Award for Best Dance Recording.