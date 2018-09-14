Trending: Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Spotted Outside Marriage Registrar's Office

Justin Bieber with his fiancee Hailey Baldwin. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Justin reportedly proposed to Hailey after dating for a month They're reportedly planning a vacation abroad Hailey Baldwin is the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin

Almost three months after singer Justin Bieber proposed to model Hailey Baldwin, the couple was spotted outside a marriage registrar's office in Los Angeles, reports TMZ. The webloid shared quotes from the people present in the courtroom on day, one of whom told TMZ that teary-eyed Justin told Hailey: "I can't wait to marry you, baby." Another person present in court told TMZ that he heard Justin and Hailey making vacation plans outside the country. Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin dated for a month after which the What Do You Mean hitmaker proposed to Hailey over dinner in July (more about that later). Three days after the reports of the proposal started doing the rounds on social media, Justin Bieber confirmed they are engaged in an Instagram post.

In a lengthy post, Justin Bieber talked about how was head over heels in love with Hailey. "I am so in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindly," read an excerpt from Justin's post.

Here's what Justin Bieber shared on Instagram, three days after proposing to Hailey Baldwin:

In July, TMZ reported that Justin Bieber proposed to Hailey Baldwin over dinner at a restaurant where his team requested other guests put their phones away for the proposal.

Earlier this month, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin trended after they were spotted on the front row of John Elliott's show during the recently concluded New York Fashion Week.

Justin Bieber and hailey baldwin at the New York Fashion Week. (Image courtesy AFP)

Justin Bieber and hailey baldwin at the New York Fashion Week. (Image courtesy AFP)

Hailey Baldwin is the daughter of The Usual Suspects actor Stephen Baldwin and graphic designer Kennya Deodato. She has twice hosted iHeartRadio Music Awards and she featured in an episode of Saturday Nights Live with her uncle Alec Baldwin.

Justin Bieber is a Canadian singer best known for his songs such as Baby, Boyfriend, Sorry and Let Me Love You among others. His last album was Purpose, which released in 2015. In a career spanning a decade, Justin Bieber has received several awards and accolades including a Grammy Award for Best Dance Recording.