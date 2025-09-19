What Jimmy Kimmel Is Up To After His Late-Night Show Was Pulled Off Air Over Charlie Kirk Remarks

ABC has pulled Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show indefinitely following the host's comments about conservative activist Charlie Kirk's death. While Kimmel has not yet spoken publicly about the suspension, David Letterman revealed that he has been in touch with him.

What's Happening

"I have heard from Jimmy. He was nice enough to text me this morning," David Letterman said during a conversation on stage at The Atlantic Festival in New York City on Thursday.

The 78-year-old added that Kimmel's message conveyed he was "sitting up in bed taking nourishment. He's gonna be fine."

Background

An ABC spokesperson confirmed to NBC News on Wednesday that Jimmy Kimmel Live! "will be pre-empted indefinitely" as a result of Kimmel's monologue, which included comments about Kirk's suspected killer, Tyler Robinson.

"The MAGA gang [is] desperately trying to characterise this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them," Kimmel said on the episode, "and doing everything they can to score political points from it."

Robinson, 22, was taken into custody on September 12 after authorities said he turned himself in. He has since been charged with aggravated murder in connection with the shooting at Utah Valley University, where Kirk was fatally shot during a Turning Point USA event.

Authorities released alleged text messages from Robinson in which he said he targeted Kirk because he "had enough of his hatred."

Kimmel's remarks sparked backlash from Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr, who, in an interview, called it "the sickest conduct possible" in the wake of the shooting and threatened to "take action" against ABC and Disney, including the possibility of revoking ABC affiliates' licenses.

Shortly after, Nexstar Media Group Inc., which owns more than 200 TV stations in the U.S., announced its ABC affiliates would stop airing Jimmy Kimmel Live! "for the foreseeable future."

Sinclair Broadcast Group, which owns 24 ABC affiliates in several major cities, said Kimmel's slot would instead be filled with a tribute to Charlie Kirk. Sinclair also requested that Kimmel issue a direct apology to Kirk's family and make a "meaningful personal donation" to both the family and Turning Point USA.

As for Kimmel, the 57-year-old has not directly addressed the suspension but did share a message of compassion earlier this month. "Instead of the angry finger-pointing, can we just for one day agree that it is horrible and monstrous to shoot another human? On behalf of my family, we send love to the Kirks and to all the children, parents, and innocents who fall victim to senseless gun violence," he said.

About Charles Kirk

Charlie Kirk, 31, the co-founder of Turning Point USA, was a strong supporter of Donald Trump and a familiar figure in conservative politics. He was shot in the neck during a debate at Utah Valley University and died at the hospital.

The news of his death was first shared by Trump on Truth Social. "No one understood or had the heart of the youth in the United States of America better than Charlie," Trump wrote, calling him "The Great, and even Legendary." He added, "Charlie, we love you!"

Celebs React To Suspension Of Jimmy's Show

The ABC decision to pull Kimmel's show has drawn criticism from across the entertainment world. Wanda Sykes, who had been scheduled to appear on Kimmel before the cancellation, posted a video criticising the suspension and the Trump administration.

Meanwhile, Jimmy Fallon reacted on The Tonight Show, joking that his father mistakenly thought his show was cancelled before voicing support: "I do know Jimmy Kimmel, and he's a decent, funny, and loving guy, and I hope he comes back."