"Begging You": Jimmy Kimmel's Wife Mailed Family Reasons Not To Vote For Trump

Television writer Molly McNearney, the wife of late-night TV host Jimmy Kimmel, has confessed that she no longer talks to some of her family members over their support for US President Donald Trump.

Speaking on the We Can Do Hard Things podcast on Thursday, McNearney revealed that before the 2024 presidential election, she reached out to some of her conservative family members and tried to convince them not to vote for Trump.

McNearney said that when Trump was first elected, she was upset but still understood it since she grew up in a conservative Republican household. Her views changed after she got out of her home and met different people. She had some sympathy for her family members who were being “deliberately misinformed” every day and believed it.

"It hurts me so much because of the personal relationship I now have, where my husband is out there fighting this man, and to me, them voting for Trump is them not voting for my husband and me and our family. And I unfortunately have kind of lost relationships with people in my family because of it,” she continued.

McNearney said that the situation was not Democratic vs Republican for her, but about “family values.”

Jimmy Kimmel's Comments On Donald Trump

Jimmy Kimmel has long been a critic of Donald Trump. After conservative activist Charlie Kirk's murder in September this year, Kimmel's comments on the Turning Point USA co-founder faced a lot of backlash, Fox News reported. Jimmy Kimmel Live! was suspended for a week by Disney, before the show was brought back on air.

Recently, the late-night host mocked Trump over his meltdown after the November 4 election results. “This was not a good night for the President,“ Kimmel said in his opening monologue.

“Everything he touched was a loser. Trump hasn't been this embarrassed since he found out there was a Donald Trump Jr.”

Molly McNearney On Convincing Her Family To Not Vote For Trump

The television writer claimed that she sent emails to her family members before the election, saying, “'I'm begging you. Here's the 10 reasons not to vote for this guy. Please don't." McNearney said she was either ignored by 90 per cent of the recipients or got “truly insane responses”, leading to a strain in their relationships.

She confessed that the feelings have been "really hard" for her to deal with, adding that she wishes she could "deprogram" herself to make things easier.

While McNearney has lost touch with some of her conservative family members, she has grown closer to relatives who she feels “more aligned with.”

"And I hate that this has happened. … It feels silly," she said. "You know, part of me goes, 'Don't let politics get in the way,' but to me, this isn't politics. It's truly values. And we just were not aligned anymore."