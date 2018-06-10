What Janhvi Kapoor Did Two Days Before The Release Of Dhadak Trailer

Janhvi Kapoor is gearing up for the release of the trailer of her debut film Dhadak

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: June 10, 2018 15:01 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
What Janhvi Kapoor Did Two Days Before The Release Of Dhadak Trailer

Janhvi Kapoor at Manisha Malhotra's house in Mumbai.

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Janhvi was spotted at Manish Malhotra's party on Saturday
  2. Karan Johar and Jacqueline Fernandez were also there
  3. The trailer of Dhadak will be out on June 11
The perfect way to start the weekend would be with a get-together with friends. Therefore, designer Manish Malhotra invited his party rockers - Janhvi Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shilpa Shetty, Karan Johar and Natasha Poonawalla - for a dinner party at his home on Saturday. "Nothing more relaxing than a fun night with your friends," Manish captioned a picture. He shared a group selfie and captioned it: "I love Selfies.... The Posers." Shilpa Shetty also shared some photos from the party and said that even rain couldn't dampen their party spirit. "Even the rains couldn't dampen our spirits. Such a chilled night with Karan Johar (and his humour), Jacqueline Fernandez (and her madness), Natasha Poonawalla (me still obsessed with those shoes) and Janhvi Kapoor can't wait for the Dhadak trailer to hit the screens," she wrote in her post.

Here are inside pictures from the party:
 

 
 


Meanwhile, the paparazzi braved the incessant rain to take click their photos. Janhvi wore a cute polka-dotted dress with sneakers, Jacqueline Fernandez's pink short suit was superb. Shilpa Shetty opted for denims and tee with blazer jacket to go.

Comments
Here are some pictures of the party gang outside Manish Malhotra's home:
 
janhvi kapoor ndtv
 
manish party
 
karan johar ndtv

Manish Malhotra hosted the party two days ahead of the release of the trailer of Janhvi's debut film Dhadak, in which he has curated Janhvi's wardrobe. Dhadak is produced by Karan Johar.

Dhadak is a remake of Marathi blockbuster Sairat and it also stars Ishaan Khatter (Beyond The Clouds). The film is directed by Shashank Khaitan and it releases on July 20.
 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

janhvi kapoorjanhvi kapoor partiesjanhvi kapoor dhadak

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
BengaliTamilDiabetesFIFALive cricket ScoreTrain StatusPNR StatusOlaOffersCancer

................................ Advertisement ................................