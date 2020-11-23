What India's Best Dancer Winner Tiger Pop Wrote After His Big Win

Tiger Pop photographed with the judges.(courtesy tigerpopofficial)

The grand finale of the dance reality show India's Best Dancer aired on Sunday and Tiger Pop (Ajay Singh) from Gurugram, emerged as the winner of the first season of the TV show. He wrote an extensive note after his victory. In one his Instagram posts, he thanked the judges - Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis. "Thank you so much everyone," he wrote posting a picture with his trophy and the judges. In a separate post, he wrote: "Thank you God. Salon se wait tha iss din ka, thank you each and every person who came in my life and motivated me."

Sony TV's official Instagram handle also congratulated Tiger Pop on his big win and the caption on the post read: "Popped his way all the way up and conquered it! Congratulations to Tiger Pop, the baap of HD popping, on becoming the first India's Best Dancer."

During the finale, judges Geeta Kapur, Terence Lewis and Malaika Arora performed to iconic tracks, snippets from which they shared on their respective Instagram profiles. Guest judges Dharmesh, Raghav Juyal, Pooja Sawant, Sushant Singh, Priya Anand, Amit Sial, Sukirti Kandpal and Aashay Mishra were also present on the grand finale.

Tiger Pop took home a prize money of Rs 15 lakh along with a swanky car. His choreographer Vartika Jha also received a cheque of Rs 5 lakh. Besides Tiger Pop, the other finalists of the dance reality show were Mukul Gain, Shweta Warrier, Paramdeep Singh and Subhranil Paul. The show was hosted by Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiya. Nora Fatehi briefly judged the dance show after Malaika Arora tested positive for covid-19 in September. Later, she was called as a guest judge in one of the episodes.