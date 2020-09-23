Malaika Arora Was 'Missing' Her Workplace, So She Posted A BTS Throwback

Malaika Arora shared this image. (courtesy: malaikaaroraofficial)

Malaika Arora, who recently recovered from coronavirus and is currently home quarantined, was missing her workplace big time, so she shared a BTS throwback from the sets of India's Best Dancer on her Instagram story on Wednesday. Malaika shared a boomerang from the sets of the TV reality show, where she featured as one of the judges, and she wrote: "Missing this." Malaika judged the show alongside choreographers Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis and she resumed work in July. However, she took a break after she tested positive for coronavirus, earlier this month. Meanwhile, Nora Fatehi has taken charge as one of the judges on the show.

This is what Malaika Arora shared:

Screenshot of Malaika Arora's Instagram story.

Over the weekend, Malaika Arora announced that she has "overcome this virus" and wrote in an Instagram post: "'Out and about'...I am finally out of my room after so many days, it feels like an outing in itself.... I feel so blessed to have overcome this virus with minimum pain and discomfort. A big thanks to my doctors for their medical guidance, to BMC for making this process hassle-free, to my family for their immeasurable support and to all my friends, neighbours and fans for all their good wishes and the strength that I got from your messages and support. I can't thank you all enough in words for what everyone has done for me in these difficult times. All of you please stay safe and take care."

On September 7, Malaika Arora announced that she had contracted the virus. "I have tested positive for coronavirus but I want to inform you all that I am feeling fine. I am asymptomatic and following all the required protocols and will be quarantined at home as instructed by my doctor and authorities," she wrote in her post:

Earlier this year, Malaika Arora was seen as one of the judges on the TV reality show MTV Supermodel Of The Year, with Milind Soman and designer Masaba Gupta. Malaika Arora is best-known for her dance performances to songs such as Chaiya Chaiya, Munni Badnaam Hui, Anarkali Disco Chali and Hello Hello among others.