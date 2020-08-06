What Malaika Arora Does On Set When It's A Rainy Day

Malaika Arora on the sets of India's Best Dancer (courtesy malaikaaroraofficial)

Highlights Malaika shared a BTS video from 'India's Best Dancer' sets

She recently resumed shoot for the show

Malaika had shared a video of the sanitisation process on the sets

Malaika Arora, who recently resumed shoot for reality show India's Best Dancer, shared a behind-the-scenes video from the show's sets, which is basically all about the new normal. The video, on one hand, shows Malaika, getting ready in her vanity van, posing for the paparazzi and then making her way to the sets, and on the other, features some "real BTS" moments. Malaika, who initially styled her look with black stilettos, can be seen swapping her heels for sneakers to make the journey from the van to the sets as its muddy outside because of the Mumbai rain. Malaika's video doesn't have dialogues but is accompanied by ROFL thought bubbles describing Malaika's many moods. Malaika also shared a glimpse of her checklist before entering a set and it includes sanitizers and disinfectant sprays.

In a previous video, Malaika Arora showed us the sanitisation procedure she has to go through before entering the sets of India's Best Dancer. Talking about her first day on sets after months, Malaika wrote: "Stepping out of the house to resume work after almost four months... had a mixed bag of emotions... excitement, nervousness, happiness, fear. Things are definitely not the same but the show must go on."

Malaika Arora also often shares videos DIY face masks, homemade health drinks and scrumptious dishes:

Malaika Arora is a judge on India's Best Dancer along with choreographers Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis. In films, Malaika Arora was last seen in a song in 2018 movie Pataakha.