What Happens When Tiger And Krishna Shroff Go To The Gym Together. Instagram Vs Reality Version

Krishna and Tiger in an ROFL click (courtesy tigerjackieshroff)

Tiger Shroff and sister Krishna went to the gym together and had a whole lot of fun, no really. It was definitely not all-work-and-no-play but perhaps the reverse. On Wednesday, Krishna Shroff checked into Instagram to share glimpses of their fun-filled session at MMA Matrix, the fitness studio owned by the Shroff siblings. The post begins with a photo of Krishna Shroff weight lifting with Tiger as the prop. "He's always got my back and I'll forever lift him up," she wrote. Krishna also added a few ROFL behind-the-scenes moments to her post, in which they can be seen kick boxing among other things. "Swipe right for some Instagram vs reality BTS with Tiger Shroff," Krishna added.

Here's the how much fun gym time is when Tiger and Krishna workout (or not) together:

The comments section of the post was flooded with the heart emojis, cheering on the fitness enthusiastic sibling duo. "Too cute my babies," wrote Tiger and Krishna's mother Ayesha Shroff.

Krishna Shroff is the younger of Jackie Shroff and Ayesha Shroff's two children - Tiger is elder to Krishna by a few years. Krishna owns an MMA training centre named MMA Matrix with her brother Tiger, which they launched in November 2018. Last year, Krishna Shroff trended a great deal after her break-up with basketball player Eban Hyams: "We aren't together anymore, so stop associating us. Letting you all know since it was so public," she wrote in an Instagram story. Krishna also often trends for her Instagram exchanges with Tiger's rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani.