Krishna Shroff, In Holiday Mood, Shares Postcards From Maldives

Jackie Shroff's daughter Krishna Shroff is in her "element" (her words) when she checks into Maldives. Krishna, who flew to the island nation over the weekend, has actively been sharing posts on her social media profile - one a day. On Saturday evening, Krishna posted a set of stunning pictures, in which she can be seen making the most of her me time as she chills by the blue waters of Maldives. In the pictures, Krishna can be seen dressed in a pink bikini. "In my element," she captioned her post. In a separate Instagram entry, she can be seen posing on the beach. "Coco loco," she wrote sharing the picture.

Before she began her vacation, Krishna asked her Instafam to guess her holiday destination. "Any guesses which island I'm flying to for the weekend?" she wrote sharing this picture.

A few months ago, Krishna Shroff posted about her breakup on her Instagram story. Krishna, who dated Eban Hyams for almost a year, wrote in her Instagram story: "All you fan clubs are cute and all, but please stop tagging me in edits with Eban. We aren't together anymore, so stop associating us. Letting you all know since it was so public. Thanks."

Krishna Shroff is the daughter of Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff and film producer Ayesha Shroff. She owns an MMA training centre named MMA Matrix, which she launched in November 2018. Krishna is a fitness enthusiast just like her brother and Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, who has been trained in several forms of martial arts and is often seen displaying his parkour skills on his Instagram profile.