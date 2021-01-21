'28 Looks Good On Me': See Birthday Girl Krishna Shroff's Stunning Pic

Krishna Shroff shared this photo. (Image courtesy: kishushroff)

Actor Jackie Shroff and film producer Ayesha's daughter Krishna turned 28 in style on Thursday. Krishna, who is a fitness enthusiast just like her brother, actor Tiger Shroff, treated her fans to a stunning picture of herself on her birthday and oh boy, "28 looks good" on her. In the picture, Krishna Shroff can be seen sporting her a red bikini and clicking a selfie in front of a mirror in a room. We can't get our eyes off Krishna's fit physique and tattoos in her birthday post. Her caption on her post read: "28 looks good on me. #birthdaysuit."

Check out Krishna Shroff's birthday post here:

Krishna Shroff got a whole lot of love and greetings on her birthday. The sweetest one came from her mother Ayesha, followed by the coolest wish from her brother Tiger Shroff. Ayesha Shroff posted a beautiful picture of Krishna and wrote: "Happiest birthday to my beautiful daughter... beautiful in every way... I love you forever and beyond."

"Happy birthday mere bhai. Stay healthy and happy always and may you only stress about where your next holiday should be in life," wrote Tiger Shroff in his post.

Screenshot of Tiger Shroff's Instagram story.

Krishna Shroff and Tiger Shroff often give us fitness goals. While Tiger made his Bollywood debut with 2014 action comedy Heropanti and has featured in a number of films like Baaghi, A Flying Jatt, Student Of The Year 2 and War, Krishna owns an MMA training centre named MMA Matrix, which she launched in November 2018. The training centres are in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra.