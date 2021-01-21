Tiger Shroff Wishes Sister Krishna On Her Birthday With The Coolest Pic Ever

Tiger Shroff shared this image. (courtesy tigerjackieshroff)

Highlights Krishna Shroff celebrates her 28th birthday today

"Happy birthday mere bhai," wrote Tiger Shroff

Disha Patani also wished the birthday girl

As Krishna Shroff celebrates her 28th birthday today, her brother and Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff handpicked a perfect picture to post on social media. The actor posted a picture on his Instagram story, in which the brother-sister duo can be seen standing opposite each other with boxing gloves on their hands. Both Tiger and Krishna Shroff are fitness enthusiasts. Tiger, in his birthday note for Krishna, wished her good health and happiness. "Happy birthday mere bhai. Stay healthy and happy always and may you only stress about where your next holiday should be in life," read Tiger Shroff's greeting for birthday girl Krishna Shroff.

This is what Tiger Shroff posted on his Instagram story:

Screenshot of Tiger Shroff's Instagram story.

Meanwhile, Krishna Shroff's mom and film producer Ayesha Shroff also posted a note for the birthday girl and she wrote: "Happiest birthday to my beautiful daughter. Beautiful in every way. I love you forever and beyond."

Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff's rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani also posted a picture of Krishna on her Instagram story and she wrote: "Happy birthday beautiful and the strongest girl I know. Keep inspiring all of us."

Screenshot of Disha Patani's Instagram story.

Krishna Shroff, daughter of Bollywood veteran Jackie Shroff and film producer Ayesha Shroff, owns an MMA training centre named MMA Matrix, which she launched in November 2018. Krishna is a fitness enthusiast just like her brother and Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, who has been trained in several forms of martial arts.

Tiger Shroff was last seen in Baaghi 3, co-starring Shraddha Kapoor. The actor is best-known for starring in films like War, Heropanti, the Baaghi series and Student Of The Year 2. His upcoming projects are Heropanti 2, Baaghi 4 and Ganapath. The actor made his debut as a singer last year.