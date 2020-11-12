Please Excuse Tiger Shroff's 'Yellow Hot Pants' In This Pic From Maldives

Tiger Shroff shared this photo. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Tiger flew to Maldives on Wednesday

He posted a picture of himself wearing yellow shorts

Tiger is reportedly holidaying in Maldives with Disha Patani

Tiger Shroff raised the temperature on Instagram with his latest entry. The actor, who is currently in Maldives, posted a set of pictures of himself chilling on the beach and accompanied it with an ROFL caption about his...wait for it..."yellow hot pants." Sharing two photos of himself standing in knee-deep ocean water and wrote: "Please excuse the yellow hot pants. Either I've grown or my shorts have shrunk this lockdown." LOL. Tiger Shroff's post also left his fans in splits. The actor is reportedly holidaying in Maldives with his rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani (more on that later). Check out Tiger Shroff's post here:

Tiger Shroff flew to Maldives on Wednesday and it has been reported that his rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani accompanied him. Well, going by Disha Patani's recent Instagram stories, it appears that she is indeed vacationing in the Maldives. Check them out here:

Screenshot of Disha Patani's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Disha's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Disha Patani's Instagram story.

On Wednesday. Tiger posted a shirtless picture of himself standing in front of a chartered airplane and defined his "dress code" for the next few days like this: "Dress code for the next couple days."

Tiger Shroff was last seen in Baaghi 3, in which he co-starred with Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh. He has featured in films like Baaghi, Baaghi 2, A Flying Jatt, Heropanti, Student Of The Year 2 and Munna Michael, among others.

The actor will next be seen in a couple of films like Heropanti 2, Baaghi 4 and Ganapath.