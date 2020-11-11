Tiger Shroff's Shirtless Pic Is 'Dress Code' For Next Few Days. Can You Guess Where He Is?

Tiger Shroff shared this photo (courtesy tigerjackieshroff)

Tiger Shroff and his rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday, hours after which, the Baaghi actor checked in from the Maldives with an ROFL post. It appears Tiger Shroff shared the photo right after landing in his vacation destination - he posted a shirtless photo of himself with a hilarious caption, revealing he is in complete holiday mood. "Dress code for the next couple days," Tiger captioned his photo, in which he can be seen standing in front of a chartered airplane. "Thanks for the ride here," he wrote. Tiger Shroff's Maldives itinerary will either come to an end or be joined by more company later this week as his sister Krishna Shroff left this comment: "See you on the 13th."

Here's the first page out of Tiger Shroff's vacation diary:

Earlier on Wednesday, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani were photographed at the Mumbai airport - Disha was cute as a button in blue separates while Tiger was spotted in an all-black airport look. Photos of the rumoured couple have been shared by fan-clubs. When on vacations together, Tiger and Disha carefully avoid posting photos of them together.

Tiger Shroff went on the Maldives getaway right after announcing his next film Ganapath. The first look poster of the movie was released recently and Tiger received massive shout-outs from his idol Hrithik Roshan and Disha Patani, of course. Directed by Vikas Bahl, Ganapath, a high-octane action thriller, will release in 2022.

Tiger Shroff's upcoming movies also include Heropanti 2 and Baaghi 4.