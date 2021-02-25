Krishna Shroff Is A Ray Of Sunshine In Pics From Friend's Wedding

"Golden hour never looked so good!" commented a fan on Krishna Shroff's post

Krishna Shroff shared this photo. (Image courtesy: kishushroff )

  • Krishna is attending her friend's wedding in Udaipur currently
  • She shared her OOTD on her Instagram profile on Thursday
  • She can be seen posing at Udaipur's Leela Palace in the pictures
New Delhi:

Jackie Shroff's daughter Krishna is attending her friend's wedding in Udaipur currently. She shared her OOTD on her Instagram profile on Thursday and she looks like a ray of sunshine in white and yellow ensemble by designer Archana Jaju. Krishna paired her lime yellow lehenga with a white blouse and styled her hair in a half up ponytail. She can be seen posing at Udaipur's Leela Palace. Sharing her photos, Krishna Shroff wrote: "Styled by this little ray of sunshine: Sanjay Kumar." The comments section on Krishna's post has comments like "golden hour never looked so good!" and "looking fab."

Take a look at Krishna Shroff's post here:

Krishna Shroff is a fitness enthusiast and her posts on Instagram prove it. She recently trended big time on social media for her photoshoot in a red and black bikini. In case you haven't seen them yet, check them out now:

Krishna is the daughter of actor Jackie Shroff and Ayesha. Last month, Krishna lit up Instagram by sharing this post with her mom:

Meanwhile, also check out what Krishna Shroff shared on her birthday:

Krishna Shroff and her brother, actor Tiger Shroff, are true fitness inspirations. While Tiger made his Bollywood debut with 2014 action comedy Heropanti and has featured in a number of films like Baaghi, A Flying Jatt, Student Of The Year 2 and War, Krishna owns an MMA training centre named MMA Matrix, which she launched in November 2018. The training centres are in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra.

