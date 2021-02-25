Krishna Shroff Is A Ray Of Sunshine In Pics From Friend's Wedding

Krishna Shroff shared this photo. (Image courtesy: kishushroff )

Jackie Shroff's daughter Krishna is attending her friend's wedding in Udaipur currently. She shared her OOTD on her Instagram profile on Thursday and she looks like a ray of sunshine in white and yellow ensemble by designer Archana Jaju. Krishna paired her lime yellow lehenga with a white blouse and styled her hair in a half up ponytail. She can be seen posing at Udaipur's Leela Palace. Sharing her photos, Krishna Shroff wrote: "Styled by this little ray of sunshine: Sanjay Kumar." The comments section on Krishna's post has comments like "golden hour never looked so good!" and "looking fab."

Krishna Shroff and her brother, actor Tiger Shroff, are true fitness inspirations. While Tiger made his Bollywood debut with 2014 action comedy Heropanti and has featured in a number of films like Baaghi, A Flying Jatt, Student Of The Year 2 and War, Krishna owns an MMA training centre named MMA Matrix, which she launched in November 2018. The training centres are in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra.