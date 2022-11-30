What Happens When Katrina Kaif Is Feeling 'Lazy' And Gym-Shy

Katrina and Yasmin in a still from the video. (courtesy: katrinakaif)

Katrina Kaif's love for fitness is no longer a secret. From Pilates to weight training, Katrina does it all with utmost ease. Oh, and, she doesn't skip her gym session even if she isn't feeling energetic. How do we know, you ask? Celebrity fitness instructor Yasmin Karachiwala has shared a video in which Katrina asks Yasmin if they can do some stretching as she is feeling lazy today. Well, well, Yasmin, who is known for her strict regime, says, “I know just the right stretches Katy [Katrina Kaif] to take away the laziness.” Yasmin then goes on to show the round of stretching Katrina can do. Oh boy. It doesn't look easy at all. From knee stretches to down stretches, Yasmin performs the exercises one by one. In the caption, she wrote, “When Katrina Kaif says she wants to stretch because she's feeling lazy, I know just the stretches that will shoo the laziness away.”

Now, look at this picture of Katrina Kaif and Yasmin Karachiwala performing aerial exercises. The side note read, “Back to the gymmmmmmmmm.”

Katrina Kaif is currently busy shooting her next film opposite Vijay Sethupathi. Merry Christmas is directed by Sriram Raghavan. At the time of announcing the project, Katrina said, “New Beginnings. BACK ON SET with director Sriram Raghavan for Merry Christmas. I have always wanted to work with Sriram Sir. He is a master when it comes to narratives that showcase thrillers and it's an honour to be directed by him. I am super excited to be teaming up with Vijay Sethupathi for this one.”

Katrina Kaif also shared glimpses from her “work in progress” project. Take a look:

Katrina Kaif was last seen in Phone Bhoot. The film also features Ishaan Khatter and Siddhanth Chaturvedi. In the film, Katrina played the role of a ghost named Ragini. The horror comedy was directed by Gurmmeet Singh.