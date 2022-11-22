Hey, Do Not Disturb Vicky Kaushal, He Is Busy 'Stealing' Brother Sunny's Snacks

Vicky Kaushal shared this image. (courtesy: vickykaushal09)

Vicky Kaushal's latest Instagram exchange with brother Sunny Kaushal is too cute to miss. Vicky Kaushal, on Tuesday, shared a picture of himself snacking on potato chips. Sharing the picture, Vicky Kaushal wrote, "Brb... stealing Sunny Kaushal's snacks!" with a peace sign emoji. (Brb is short for Be Right Back.) Sunny, who was quick to respond to his brother's post, in the comment section, wrote, "Who needs enemies when you've got family like this." In the picture, Vicky can be seen sporting a casual look.

Vicky Kaushal and Sunny Kaushal share a strong bond. They often share pictures with each other on their social media handles. On Sunny's birthday, Vicky shared a picture of himself with Sunny from his wedding and wrote, "Happy birthday to the most sarv gun samparn Kaushal!"

Vicky Kaushal's wife and Sunny Kaushal's sister-in-law Katrina Kaif too shared an adorable birthday post for him.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal is gearing up for the release of Govinda Naam Mera, co-starring Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. The film will release on December 16 on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Vicky Kaushal will also be seen in Meghana Gulzar's Sam Bahadur. It is a biopic film based on the life of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. The film also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra.

Meanwhile, Sunny Kaushal was last seen in Mili, co-starring Janhvi Kapoor.