The Internet Is Impressed With Vicky Kaushal's Bengali In New Post

Vicky Kaushal shared this image.(courtesy: vickykaushal09)

Vicky Kaushal is busy promoting his upcoming release Govinda Naam Mera across the country and it looks like West Bengal is his next stop. At least, that is what his latest Instagram post suggests. The post features a selfie of the actor along with a caption that reads, “Kemon achen? [How are you?]”. He also added a plane, film clapboard and heart emojis. Fans were impressed with his morning Instagram post. Many of them even replied to him in Bengali, in the comments section. For instance, one fan said, “Bhalo achi.... tumi kemon acho? (I am good. How are you)?” Another gushed, “Bhalo bhalo ho gayi subah ab (Good. It has turned into a good morning now).” A person wrote, “Khub bhalo [Very good]”.

See the post here:

Vicky Kaushal began the week by sharing a new poster of the film in which he is seen with the two lead actresses – Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar as well as the rest of the cast in the background. “Biwi, Girlfriend, Aai, Bai, Police, Don, Lawyer, Dancer sab hai ismein. Kaise?… pata chalega! (Wife, girlfriend, mother, police, don, lawyer, dancer – everyone is here. How? You will find out),” Vicky Kaushal wrote in the caption.

Recently, Vicky Kaushal also attended the dance-based reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa with co-star Bhumi Pednekar to promote Govinda Naam Mera. While on set, Vicky Kaushal was seen having fun interactions with Madhuri Dixit and Karan Johar. In the video, Vicky is also repeating Govinda's popular dialogue from the movie Deewana Mastana, "Chal hata sawan ki ghata, khaal khuja batti buja ke soja nintukle pintukle." Did someone say superstar, yet?

Sharing the post, Vicky Kaushal dropped several emoticons in the caption.

Following the trailer release of Govinda Naam Mera, Vicky Kaushal shared a bunch of images from the release event and said, “So happy to have finally shared the trailer of #GovindaNaamMera with you all… there's lots more masti, mystery and masala coming your way!”

Govinda Naam Mera has been directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. It will be released on the OTT platform Disney Plus Hotstar on December 16.