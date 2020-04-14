What Cancer Survivor Sonali Bendre Would Tell Her 20-Year-Old Self

Sonali Bendre shared this pic (courtesy iamsonalibendre)

Actress Sonali Bendre, who is a cancer survivor, shared one of her favourite memories from the past, in retrospection of a conversation she would have had with her 20-year-old self. Sonali revealed the one thing she would have told her younger self only if she could turn back time. Sharing a glimpse of what appears to be a photoshoot from over two decades ago, Sonali wrote: "If I could go back and say something to the 20-year-old me then that would be to never lose hope and remember to switch on the sunshine. Throwback." Sonali Bendre was just 19 when she made her Bollywood debut with 1994 film Aag. The year she turned 20, Sonali starred in films such as The Don, Gaddar, Takkar and also featured in the song Humma Humma in Bombay.

Sonali Bendre's blast from the past has garnered a whole lot of love on Instagram with Madhuri Dixit saying: "Pretty" and Farah Khan writing: "OMG, I remember you like this." The heart-eyed emojis also poured in from the likes of Sameera Reddy, Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Pandey and Tahira Kashyap, who is also a cancer survivor.

Earlier in March on Gudi Padwa, Sonali Bendre shared yet another throwback photo, looking stunning in a saree draped in Marathi style and traditional jewellery. Talking about the three week lockdown that was imposed on March 24, Sonali tried to spread some positivity: "Throwback to simpler times... Happy Gudi Padwa... it's ironic that the New Year falls at the start of the 21-Day Lockdown but in some ways, it's a sign of what we need to do. Introspect, realign and look to the future. From my family to yours... I hope this New Year brings us all new beginnings. Stay home save lives," she captioned her post.

Sonali Bendre was undergoing treatment for cancer in New York in 2018, where she was accompanied by her filmmaker husband Goldie Behl and was frequently visited by their son Ranveer. She returned to Mumbai in December 2018.