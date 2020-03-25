Gudi Padwa: Sonali Bendre's 'Throwback To Simpler Times' Is Too Cute

Gudi Padwa: Sonali Bendre shared this photo. (Image courtesy: iamsonalibendre )

On the occasion of Gudi Padwa, Sonali Bendre shared a throwback picture on her Instagram profile and we can't get enough of it. The actress took a trip down memory lane and dug out an old picture of herself celebrating Gudi Padwa. In the photograph, Sonali looks gorgeous in a saree and traditional Marathi ornaments. However, we are confused if we love her throwback picture more or her caption. Sharing the photo, Sonali wished her fans like this: "#Throwback to simpler times... Happy Gudi Padwa... it's ironic that the New Year falls at the start of the #21DayLockdown but in some ways, it's a sign of what we need to do. Introspect, realign and look to the future. "From my family to yours... I hope this New Year brings us all new beginnings. #StayHomeSaveLives," she added.

Take a look at Sonali Bendre's post here:

Other than Sonali Bendre, Shraddha Kapoor also wished her fans on Gudi Padwa by sharing a throwback post. She Instagrammed a collage featuring herself, mother Shivangi Kolhapure and grandmother Anupama Kolhapure - all of them dressed in traditional Marathi outfits.

Sonali Bendre is best-known for her performances in films such as Sarfarosh, Hum Saath-Saath Hain, Major Saab and Duplicate among others. Sonali Bendre, who was diagnosed with cancer in July 2018, stayed in New York for a few months, where she received treatment. The actress returned to Mumbai in December 2018. She was last seen as a judge on TV reality show India's Best Dramebaaz.