What Angelina Jolie Learnt From Queen Elizabeth II Angelina Jolie said she has been inspired by Queen Elizabeth II to teach her children about the importance of forest conservation

11 Shares EMAIL PRINT Angelina Jolie at this year's BAFTA Awards (Image courtesy: AFP) Washington D.C: Highlights She spoke about in a new documentary The documentary is titled The Queen's Green Planet Importance of a tree, is the 'biggest message' she can teach to her kids The Queen's Green Planet, the 42-year-old said



On a visit to Namibia, Jolie, as reported by E! Online, explained, "For us to come here and say to the children, 'This is why it's important to plant a tree,' that's the biggest message I can teach my kids, and it's something that they've certainly learned from Her Majesty and her message."



"They ask me, 'Why is it so important to her?' You know when you sit up at night in a tent with your kids and they say, 'Why does the Queen of England care about planting trees in Africa?'"



The Maleficent star added, "But you try to say, 'You know she's just this really lovely lady who really cares about people around the world, and she really cares about the future, and she wants your grandkids and her grandkids to be able to be running around, enjoying nature and other cultures, and the importance of other cultures."



"She thinks that really matters and I agree with her."





(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)



Calling her as a 'really lovely lady', Academy Award-winning actress Angelina Jolie has heaped praise on Queen Elizabeth II. In a new documentary entitled, the 42-year-old said she has been inspired by the British monarch to teach her children - Maddox (16), Pax (14), Zahara (12), Shiloh (11) and nine-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox -about the importance of forest conservation.On a visit to Namibia, Jolie, as reported by E! Online, explained, "For us to come here and say to the children, 'This is why it's important to plant a tree,' that's the biggest message I can teach my kids, and it's something that they've certainly learned from Her Majesty and her message.""They ask me, 'Why is it so important to her?' You know when you sit up at night in a tent with your kids and they say, 'Why does the Queen of England care about planting trees in Africa?'"Thestar added, "But you try to say, 'You know she's just this really lovely lady who really cares about people around the world, and she really cares about the future, and she wants your grandkids and her grandkids to be able to be running around, enjoying nature and other cultures, and the importance of other cultures." "She thinks that really matters and I agree with her."