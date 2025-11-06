Angelina Jolie Makes Surprise Visit To Ukraine Border City Kherson Amid Russian Drone Strikes

As reported by Ukrainian media yesterday, Hollywood star and UN Goodwill Ambassador Angelina Jolie visited Kherson, a southern Ukrainian frontline city. Her visit comes immediately after recent drone attacks in the war-scarred city and also marks her second visit to Ukraine since Russia launched its invasion. A series of recent Ukrainian drone strikes have targeted infrastructure deep inside Russian territory, including energy, oil facilities, and industrial complexes.

About Angelina Jolie's Recent Visit To Ukraine

Several pictures have surfaced online showing the Hollywood star visiting children's hospitals and maternity wards, wearing a bulletproof vest marked with Ukrainian insignia. She was also seen interacting and playing with patients in the children's ward.

The region continues to endure attacks, facing ongoing Russian bombardment.

Clad in protective gear, including a helmet, Angelina Jolie's visit has attracted both local and international attention. According to several local reports circulating online, she was accompanied by her bodyguard, who was reportedly drafted into the Ukrainian Army mid-trip. Jolie subsequently contacted a conscription office for his release before continuing her humanitarian work on the ground.

Kherson lies on the opposite side of the Dnipro River from the Russian army.

About Angelina Jolie's Previous Ukraine Visit

Angelina Jolie served as a UN special envoy for refugees from 2012 to 2022. When the actress previously visited Ukraine, just after the beginning of the Russian invasion, she met displaced persons in the western city of Lviv.

On the work front, Angelina was last seen in Couture, in which she played the role of an American filmmaker. The film was released at the Toronto International Film Festival last month. She also appeared in 2024's Maria, which released in cinemas and earned her an Oscar nomination. She is currently busy filming Anxious People.