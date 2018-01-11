Angelina Jolie Takes Her Kids To Red Carpets All The Time. Seen The Pics?

Golden Globes done, Angelina Jolie made an appearance at the National Board of Review Awards in New York recently and guess who all accompanied her on the red carpet? Angelina was adorably colour coordinated with daughters Shiloh, 11, and Zahara, 13, in black. Both Shiloh and Zahara were suited up in style and the fact that the younger one looked all the more adorable with her hand in a cast did not go unnoticed. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, who are separated now, have almost always ensured that their six children - Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, Shiloh, and 9-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne (the youngest three of who are their biological kids) have first-hand red carpet experiences.
Highlights
- Angelina was recently spotted with Shiloh and Zahara on the red carpet
- They were at the National Board of Review Awards in New York
- She also went to the Golden Globes with Pax
Here are the several times Angelina was overshadowed by the awesomeness of her children on the red carpet.
The Crew In Black:
Angelina, Shiloh and Zahara set the flash bulbs popping at the National Board of Review Awards recently. Joining them on the red carpet was activist Loung Ung, on whose memoire Angelina's last directed movie First They Killed My Father is based.
Golden Moments At The Golden Globes:
Pax walked the red carpet with Angelina at the recently held Golden Globes, where Hollywood A-listers sported an all-black wardrobe in support of the Time's Up campaign and also in solidarity with the survivors of sexual abuse post Weinsteingate. Angelina's First They Killed My Father held a nomination in the Best Foreign Films category, which saw German movie In The Fade winning.
Movie Time For Angelina And Family:
In September last year, Angelina Jolie remained busy with the promotional duties of First They Killed My Father - with her movie premieres, she made pit stops at the Toronto International Film Festival and also in New York. For both, she was accompanied by Shiloh, Zahara, Vivienne, Knox and also Maddox and Pax, who were part of the film's post production process.
"first they killed my father" nyc premiere pic.twitter.com/DvgGW3Laqv— vic O8 (@jesuisangelina) December 19, 2017
Angie attends the 'First They Killed My Father' New York Premiere with her kids and part of the movie cast.— Angelina Jolie (@ajolieweb) September 15, 2017
September 14/2017 pic.twitter.com/SgADZDmmNI
The 'Kids' Choice' Was To Attend The Awards With Angelina:
In 2015, Angelina Jolie attended at the Kids' Choice Awards with Shiloh and Zahara, who cheered for the actress as she collected her Best Villain award for Maleficent - Angelina played the titular role in the fantasy drama. Team Angelina also had a great time as they watched 5 Seconds of Summer, Nick Jonas and many others perform at the gala.
When Angelina Jolie won the Kids Choice Awards 2015 for best villain as Maleficent. pic.twitter.com/cMuFAdaGGT— Angelina Jolie (@joliestweet) December 10, 2016
When Brangelina Had Still Not Parted Ways:
In May 2014, Angelina, in a black, leather Versace gown, and Brad, suited in black, took the kids to the Los Angeles premiere of Maleficent. The happy Brangelina family were missing one person - Vivienne, who featured as the young Princess Aurora in the fantasy drama. It was two years later in September 2016 that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie announced they have filed for divorce.
Comments
Angelina Jolie, 42, and Brad Pitt, 54, who separated after 12 years of being together and two years married, have reportedly put their divorce on hold. Apart from First They Killed My Father, Angelina also directed Brad and herself in the 2015 film By The Sea, which was seen post-separation as a parallel to the breakdown of their own relationship.