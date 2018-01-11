Angelina Jolie Takes Her Kids To Red Carpets All The Time. Seen The Pics? Here are the several times Angelina was overshadowed by the awesomeness of her children on the red carpet

4 Shares EMAIL PRINT Angelina Jolie, Shiloh, Zahara at the National Board of Review Awards (courtesy AFP) New Delhi: Highlights Angelina was recently spotted with Shiloh and Zahara on the red carpet They were at the National Board of Review Awards in New York She also went to the Golden Globes with Pax



Here are the several times Angelina was overshadowed by the awesomeness of her children on the red carpet.



The Crew In Black:



Angelina, Shiloh and Zahara set the flash bulbs popping at the National Board of Review Awards recently. Joining them on the red carpet was activist Loung Ung, on whose memoire Angelina's last directed movie First They Killed My Father is based.

Angelina Jolie with her special guests at National Board of Review Awards (courtesy AFP)



Golden Moments At The Golden Globes:



Pax walked the red carpet with Angelina at the recently held Golden Globes, where Hollywood A-listers sported an all-black wardrobe in support of the Time's Up campaign and also in solidarity with the survivors of sexual abuse post Weinsteingate. Angelina's First They Killed My Father held a nomination in the Best Foreign Films category, which saw German movie In The Fade winning.

Angelina Jolie with Pax at the Golden Globes (courtesy AFP)



Movie Time For Angelina And Family:



In September last year, Angelina Jolie remained busy with the promotional duties of First They Killed My Father - with her movie premieres, she made pit stops at the Toronto International Film Festival and also in New York. For both, she was accompanied by Shiloh, Zahara, Vivienne, Knox and also Maddox and Pax, who were part of the film's post production process.

"first they killed my father" nyc premiere pic.twitter.com/DvgGW3Laqv — vic O8 (@jesuisangelina) December 19, 2017

Angie attends the 'First They Killed My Father' New York Premiere with her kids and part of the movie cast.

September 14/2017 pic.twitter.com/SgADZDmmNI — Angelina Jolie (@ajolieweb) September 15, 2017



The 'Kids' Choice' Was To Attend The Awards With Angelina:



In 2015, Angelina Jolie attended at the Kids' Choice Awards with Shiloh and Zahara, who cheered for the actress as she collected her Best Villain award for Maleficent - Angelina played the titular role in the fantasy drama. Team Angelina also had a great time as they watched 5 Seconds of Summer, Nick Jonas and many others perform at the gala.

When Angelina Jolie won the Kids Choice Awards 2015 for best villain as Maleficent. pic.twitter.com/cMuFAdaGGT — Angelina Jolie (@joliestweet) December 10, 2016



When Brangelina Had Still Not Parted Ways:



In May 2014, Angelina, in a black, leather Versace gown, and Brad, suited in black, took the kids to the Los Angeles premiere of Maleficent. The happy Brangelina family were missing one person - Vivienne, who featured as the young Princess Aurora in the fantasy drama. It was two years later in September 2016 that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie announced they have filed for divorce.

Angelina Jolie at the Maleficent premiere (courtesy AFP)



Other than the red carpet appearances, Angelina Jolie had also recently checked in with her children to the Brooklyn Academy of Music in the Big Apple, United Nations Correspondents Association Awards and TCL Chinese 6 Theatres for a movie premiere.



Angelina Jolie, 42, and Brad Pitt, 54, who separated after 12 years of being together and two years married, First They Killed My Father, Angelina also directed Brad and herself in the 2015 film By The Sea, which was seen post-separation as a parallel to the breakdown of their own relationship.





Golden Globes done, Angelina Jolie made an appearance at the National Board of Review Awards in New York recently and guess who all accompanied her on the red carpet? Angelina was adorably colour coordinated with daughters Shiloh, 11, and Zahara, 13, in black. Both Shiloh and Zahara were suited up in style and the fact that the younger one looked all the more adorable with her hand in a cast did not go unnoticed. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, who are separated now , have almost always ensured that their six children - Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, Shiloh, and 9-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne (the youngest three of who are their biological kids) have first-hand red carpet experiences.Here are the several times Angelina was overshadowed by the awesomeness of her children on the red carpet.Angelina, Shiloh and Zahara set the flash bulbs popping at the National Board of Review Awards recently. Joining them on the red carpet was activist Loung Ung, on whose memoire Angelina's last directed movieis based.Pax walked the red carpet with Angelina at the recently held Golden Globes, where Hollywood A-listers sported an all-black wardrobe in support of the Time's Up campaign and also in solidarity with the survivors of sexual abuse post Weinsteingate. Angelina'sheld a nomination in the Best Foreign Films category, which saw German moviewinning.In September last year, Angelina Jolie remained busy with the promotional duties of- with her movie premieres, she made pit stops at the Toronto International Film Festival and also in New York. For both, she was accompanied by Shiloh, Zahara, Vivienne, Knox and also Maddox and Pax, who were part of the film's post production process.In 2015, Angelina Jolie attended at the Kids' Choice Awards with Shiloh and Zahara, who cheered for the actress as she collected her Best Villain award for- Angelina played the titular role in the fantasy drama. Team Angelina also had a great time as they watched 5 Seconds of Summer, Nick Jonas and many others perform at the gala.In May 2014, Angelina, in a black, leather Versace gown, and Brad, suited in black, took the kids to the Los Angeles premiere of. The happy Brangelina family were missing one person - Vivienne, who featured as the young Princess Aurora in the fantasy drama. It was two years later in September 2016 that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie announced they have filed for divorce. Other than the red carpet appearances, Angelina Jolie had also recently checked in with her children to the Brooklyn Academy of Music in the Big Apple, United Nations Correspondents Association Awards and TCL Chinese 6 Theatres for a movie premiere.Angelina Jolie, 42, and Brad Pitt, 54, who separated after 12 years of being together and two years married, have reportedly put their divorce on hold . Apart from, Angelina also directed Brad and herself in the 2015 film, which was seen post-separation as a parallel to the breakdown of their own relationship.