What Amitabh Bachchan Said About His Lockdown Experience

Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently living with his family in his Mumbai bungalow, shared a thoughtful post about his lockdown experience on Saturday. The actor, shared a photograph of himself and accompanied it with a long note, in which he explained that he has "learned and understood" a lot of things during the lockdown period. He tweeted: "Iss lockdown ke kaal mein maine jitna sikha, samjha aur jaana hai utna main apne 78 varsho ke jeevan kaal mein ne seekh saka, na samajh saka aur na hi jaan saka. Iss sacchai ko vyakt karna, isi seekh, samajh aur janne ka parinam hai (I couldn't learn, understand or know as much in the last 78 years of my life as I have learned and understood during this lockdown period. Expressing this truth is the result of that learning and understanding).

Earlier in the day, Amitabh Bachchan recalled his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan's words of wisdom and shared it along with a collage of his pictures.

In a separate post, he juxtaposed a really old photograph of himself with a recent one and wrote: "Do din ka ye mela hai... do din ka... aana hai jaana hai... jeevan chalte jaana hai." Take a look:

Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in Gulabo Sitabo, which also features Ayushmann Khurrana in the main role. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, Gulabo Sitabo will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on June 12. Amitabh Bachchan will also star in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra and Chehre, in which he will co-star with Emraan Hashmi.