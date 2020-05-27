Gulabo Sitabo Song Jootam Phenk: Amitabh Bachchan Vs Ayushmann Khurrana In ROFL Clash

Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from Jootam Phenk. (courtesy Youtube)

The first song of Gulabo Sitabo is here! Jootam Phenk, from Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana's film, is as hilarious as the trailer. In the music video, Ayushmann and Big B can be seen continuing their super hilarious clash as landlord and tenant after the film's trailer. The song Jootam Phenk traces the life of Big B, as landlord Mirza, and Ayushmann, as tenant Baankey, who engage in clashes regarding their day-to-day activities. In a snippet of the music video, Ayushmann can be seen kicking at a dilapidated bathroom wall and breaking it. In the next scene, Big B can be seen trying to chase him as Ayushmann tries to run away with his bicycle. Big B announced the release of the song on his Instagram profile and wrote, " Hoshiyaari ki baatein toh seekh li hai, ab dekh bhi lijiye... Jootam Phenk, out now!" Take a look:

Jootam Phenk is sung by Piyush Mishra and composed by Abhishek Arora. The lyrics of the song have been written by Puneet Sharma. Take a look at the song here:

Here's the trailer of the film that released a few days ago. "Mirza se milkar hoshiyaari ki ek do nayi baatein seekh lenge aap. Watch the trailer now," wrote Big B. Take a look:

Earlier, the makers of the film announced that Gulabo Sitabo will be released on Amazon Prime, as theatres are shut down due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, Gulabo Sitabo marks Ayushmann's first collaboration with Big B. Ahead of Gulabo Sitabo, Shoojit Sircar had worked with Big B in films such as Shoebite, Piku and Pink>. This is Ayushmann's second collaboration with Shoojit Sircar after his debut film Vicky Donor.