Welcome Home Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna And Nitara. Cape Town Vacation Is Over

Akshay Kumar, wife Twinkle Khanna and daughter Nitara returned to Mumbai on Wednesday from their vacation in Cape Town, where they welcomed the New Year and also celebrated Twinkle's 43rd birthday. PadMan star Akshay was photographed at the Mumbai airport today along with five-year-old Nitara and Twinkle. The family looked cheerful and happy and little Nitara took our heart way with her big grin and cute smile. Akshay and Twinkle made their way to the car while Nitara was all smiles and gave some perfect pictures to the paparazzi. Twinkle and Akshay flew off to the African destination earlier this month, and just like last year, Twinkle celebrated her birthday with a close-knit circle of friends and family.
Highlights
- Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna are back from Cape Town
- Daughter Nitara accompanied the couple
- Twinkle celebrated her 43rd birthday in Cape Town
Here's Akshay, Twinkle and Nitara's arrival in Mumbai after a lovely vacation.
Twinkle Khanna aka Mrs Funny Bones celebrated welcomed the New Year in high spirit. She posted a couple of pictures on social media and wished her fans. "Happy New Year Folks! It's only when you jump into action that things change, even your shawl metamorphoses into a fluttering cape" - she tweeted.
Happy New Year Folks! It's only when you jump into action that things change, even your shawl metamorphoses into a fluttering cape! #jumpstartthenewyearpic.twitter.com/b8CtlrVEER— Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) January 1, 2018
CommentsThis is how Twinkle celebrated her birthday with her favourite people.
Twinkle Khanna, a former actress, is now a bestselling author and has two books on her resume - The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad and Mrs Funnybones. Akshay will resume his PadMan duties as Cape Town vacation is over. Directed by R. Balki, the movie is produced by Mrs FunnyBones Movies and also stars Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor. It is slated to hit screens on Republic Day.