Happy New Year! Twinkle Khanna, Akshay Kumar 'Jump Start' 2018 In Cape Town

This is how Twinkle Khanna 'jump started' 2018

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: January 01, 2018 16:47 IST
'Happy new year,' from Twinkle Khanna (courtesy mrsfunnybones)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Twinkle and Akshay are currently in Cape Town
  2. "Happy New Year Folks!" tweeted Twinkle
  3. "Leaping from 2017 to 2018!" tweeted Akshay
A New Year wish from Twinkle Khanna is just what we were waiting for. Twinkle and her family welcomed the New Year in Cape Town, where they are currently holidaying, and wished fans on social media. Twinkle's tweet is so typically Twinkle that we are not even surprised - "Happy New Year Folks! It's only when you jump into action that things change, even your shawl metamorphoses into a fluttering cape" - she tweeted. The photo Twinkle posted to go with her wish is an optical illusion of sorts, don't you think so? We can definitely spot Twinkle and her sister Rinke Khanna and a flying shawl in the photo.

This is how Twinkle 'jump started' 2018.
 

While Twinkle's shawl may have made her look like a caped superhero, her husband Akshay Kumar literally jumped from one year to another. "Leaping from 2017 to 2018! Wishing you all a successful year ahead filled with everything to your heart's content," he wrote in his tweet.
 

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar flew off to the African destination earlier this month, and just like last year, Twinkle celebrated her 43rd birthday with a close-knit circle of friends and family. Here's one from the birthday lunch.
 

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar, known for setting major couple goals, also wished fans with an adorable Christmas-special tweet.
 

Twinkle Khanna, a former actress, is now a bestselling author and has two books on her resume - The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad and Mrs Funnybones. Akshay will resume his PadMan duties after he returns from Cape Town. Directed by R. Balki, the movie is produced by Mrs FunnyBones Movies and also stars Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor. It is slated to hit screens on Republic Day.
 

