Happy New Year! Twinkle Khanna, Akshay Kumar 'Jump Start' 2018 In Cape Town

Highlights
- Twinkle and Akshay are currently in Cape Town
- "Happy New Year Folks!" tweeted Twinkle
- "Leaping from 2017 to 2018!" tweeted Akshay
This is how Twinkle 'jump started' 2018.
Happy New Year Folks! It's only when you jump into action that things change, even your shawl metamorphoses into a fluttering cape! #jumpstartthenewyearpic.twitter.com/b8CtlrVEER— Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) January 1, 2018
While Twinkle's shawl may have made her look like a caped superhero, her husband Akshay Kumar literally jumped from one year to another. "Leaping from 2017 to 2018! Wishing you all a successful year ahead filled with everything to your heart's content," he wrote in his tweet.
Leaping from 2017 to 2018! Wishing you all a successful year ahead filled with everything to your heart's content :) #Happy2018pic.twitter.com/WHxcS1tGrj— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 1, 2018
Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar flew off to the African destination earlier this month, and just like last year, Twinkle celebrated her 43rd birthday with a close-knit circle of friends and family. Here's one from the birthday lunch.
A perfect birthday with all the people I love the most in the world! pic.twitter.com/YccbMqQCq7— Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) December 29, 2017
Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar, known for setting major couple goals, also wished fans with an adorable Christmas-special tweet.
When Mr K convinces me to dance around trees again:) Merry Christmas folks! #Jingleballepic.twitter.com/4wuJazowRX— Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) December 24, 2017
Twinkle Khanna, a former actress, is now a bestselling author and has two books on her resume - The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad and Mrs Funnybones. Akshay will resume his PadMan duties after he returns from Cape Town. Directed by R. Balki, the movie is produced by Mrs FunnyBones Movies and also stars Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor. It is slated to hit screens on Republic Day.