Weekend Binge: <i>Kama Sutra</i> To <i>Monsoon Wedding</i>, 5 Films That Made Mira Nair A Viral Name Beyond India

Mira Nair has spent more than four decades carving out a unique place in world cinema, one rooted in realism, cultural complexity and deeply human stories. The acclaimed filmmaker, born in Odisha, has long been celebrated for bringing South Asian narratives to global screens without diluting their authenticity.

Her work is back in the spotlight this week after her son, Zohran Mamdani, won the New York City mayoral election on November 4, becoming the youngest and first Muslim mayor in the city's history. As the world turns its gaze towards the family, cinephiles are rediscovering Nair's rich and diverse filmography, much of which is now available to stream on major OTT platforms.

Nair, who is married to Mahmood Mamdani, a Mumbai-born Ugandan academic and the chancellor of Kampala International University, is widely regarded as one of the most influential filmmakers of contemporary cinema.

If you're planning a weekend binge, here are five films and series that showcase her craft.

Salaam Bombay! (1988)

Mira Nair's debut remains one of the most powerful depictions of street life ever filmed. The story follows 10-year-old Krishna, abandoned by his mother and forced to survive alone in Mumbai. He earns a living at a roadside tea stall while dreaming of saving Rs 500 to return home. Along the way, he befriends Chillum, a drug addict, Sola Saal, a young girl trapped in a brothel, and Manju, a child living in fear and neglect. A portrait of resilience and invisible lives, Salaam Bombay! continues to resonate decades later.

Streaming on: JioHotstar and Amazon Prime Video

Kama Sutra (1997)

The historical erotic romance is set in 16th-century India. The plot centres on Maya, a spirited servant girl, and Tara, her royal mistress. In an act of vengeance, Maya seduces Tara's future husband and is banished from the court. She is then taken in by a teacher, who teaches her the art of being a courtesan. Eventually, she returns to the palace and intertwines their fates in a tragic story of desire and power.

Streaming on: Apple TV +

Monsoon Wedding (2001)

A joyous yet emotionally layered ensemble drama, Monsoon Wedding captures the chaos of a Punjabi family in Delhi as they put together an extravagant arranged marriage. Over four rain-soaked days, the bride grapples with a secret affair, while her father struggles with financial and emotional pressure. The film blends humour, music, buried secrets and family conflict, a true celebration of love and catharsis.

Streaming on: YouTube

The Namesake (2006)

Based on Jhumpa Lahiri's bestselling novel, the film traces the life of Gogol Ganguli, born to Bengali immigrants in New York. Embarrassed by his name and desperate to fit into American life, he distances himself from his roots, until tragedy forces him to confront identity, belonging and the weight of heritage. Equal parts tender and heartbreaking, The Namesake remains one of Nair's most emotionally affecting works.

Streaming on: JioHotstar

A Suitable Boy (2020)

Nair's first long-form web series adapts Vikram Seth's novel into a period drama set in post-Independence India. The narrative centres on Lata, whose mother is determined to find her a “suitable boy.” Torn between Kabir, Haresh and Amit, Lata's journey mirrors the newly independent nation's struggle between tradition and modernity. Rich visuals, textured performances and meticulous attention to detail make this a must-watch.

Streaming on: Netflix