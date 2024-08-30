Weekend Binge: The Best Of Rajkummar Rao. Please Don't Make Us Choose

Rajkummar Rao is currently basking in the success of Stree 2. The project, headlined by him and Shraddha Kapoor, also features Aparshakti Khurrana, Abhishek Banerjee, Pankaj Tripathi and Vijay Raaz. The Amar Kaushik directorial is smashing box office records. But there is another reason for Rajkummar to celebrate – the actor is turning 40 on Saturday, August 31. Rajkummar began his career with the 2010 film Rann, where he played the role of a newsreader. Since then, he has been unstoppable, appearing in numerous blockbuster projects such as Kai Po Che!, Trapped, Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana, and many more. In honour of his birthday weekend, let us dedicate our watchlist to this versatile star. Below are the movies and shows you can binge-watch over the weekend:

1. Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana (November 10, 2017) - Zee5, Prime Video, YouTube: Remember how we all clapped when Rajkummar Rao said, “Everything is fair in love and war ... love is over ... now war begins.” The incredible on-screen chemistry between Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Kharbanda makes this film a must-watch.

2. Trapped (March 17, 2017) - Zee5: This film features one of the best performances of Rajkummar Rao's career. In the Vikramaditya Motwane directorial, Rajkummar plays Shaurya, a call centre employee who gets trapped in his apartment without food, water and electricity.

3. Stree (August 21, 2018) - Disney+ Hotstar, YouTube, Google Play, Apple TV: This horror-comedy marks Rajkummar Rao's first collaboration with Shraddha Kapoor. Watch this spooky yet hilarious film with your friends to relive Rajkummar's memorable line, “Pyar joh hai na woh ready-made nahi hota hai ... usse hai na aise pyar se sui dhaage se silna padta hai.”

4. Mr & Mrs Mahi (May 31, 2024) - Netflix: Meet Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor as a couple who share two things— their nickname Mahi and a passion for cricket. Watch how a husband supports his wife in reaching the peak of success.

5. HIT: The First Case (July 15, 2022) - Netflix: This film, headlined by Sanya Malhotra and Rajkummar Rao, is a remake of the 2020 film of the same name. Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, it is a gripping thriller.

6. Guns & Gulaabs (August 18, 2023) - Netflix: Remember Rajkummar Rao's witty yet honest line, “Kehte hai har insaan ke andar ek shaitaan hota hai..kasam paida karne wale ki uss shaitaan ko andar andar hi rehna chahiye.” Revisit the 90s world of crime and violence with this show.

7. Srikanth (May 10, 2024) - Netflix: In this biopic, Rajkummar Rao shines as Srikanth Bolla, a visually-impaired individual who overcomes all odds to build an empire. Jyotika and Alaya F also deliver outstanding performances in this inspiring film.

8. The White Tiger (January 13, 2021) - Netflix: In this Netflix original, Rajkummar Rao appears alongside Priyanka Chopra and Adarsh Gourav. The film follows a village boy who uses his wit and cunning to escape poverty.

9. Kai Po Che! (February 22, 2023) - Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Google Play, Apple TV: Join three friends who aspire to start their own sports shop and academy in this emotional ride. This film marks the Bollywood debut of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. It is an adaptation of Chetan Bhagat's 2008 novel, The 3 Mistakes of My Life.

10. Badhaai Do (February 11, 2022) - Netflix: Meet Shardul Thakur (Rajkummar Rao) and Suman Singh (Bhumi Pednekar), two homosexuals who enter a lavender marriage. Watch the drama unfold and discover what happens next.