Weekend Binge: <i>Maine Pyar Kiya</i> To <i>Bajrangi Bhaijaan,</i> Revisiting Salman Khan's Iconic Films Ahead Of His 60th Birthday

Salman Khan will celebrate his 60th birthday on December 27, 2025. The actor marked his Bollywood debut with the 1988 film Biwi Ho To Aisi, where he played a supporting role. His breakthrough as a leading man came with the 1989 blockbuster hit Maine Pyar Kiya.

Over a career spanning decades, Salman has struck the right chord with fans. He is someone who mesmerised audiences as the tragic lover in Tere Naam and also delivered an action-filled performance in Dabangg. On his birthday, we have curated a list of his top 10 films that you should revisit:

Maine Pyar Kiya – ZEE5

Salman Khan's portrayal of Prem Chaudhary is considered his breakout performance. He played the role of a wealthy young man who ultimately leaves his luxurious life to prove his worth to his lover's father by working as a labourer. This film established Salman Khan's screen identity as "Prem," a name he would go on to use in 15 films.

Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! – Prime Video

The story revolves around the equation between two families. Prem and Nisha fall in love during the wedding festivities of their older siblings. However, their love is tested by a family tragedy that forces them to consider sacrificing their happiness for the sake of the family.

Karan Arjun – Prime Video

Salman portrayed Karan alongside Shah Rukh Khan as his brother Arjun. They are murdered by their greedy uncle over a property dispute. When their mother prays to Goddess Kali for their return, the duo is reincarnated as Ajay and Vijay in different families. They eventually reunite to avenge their past lives and restore their mother's honour.

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam – Prime Video

The story revolves around Nandini, who falls in love with Sameer, played by Salman Khan. When their secret romance is discovered, Sameer is banished from her home, and Nandini is forced to marry Vanraj. Sameer begins as a playful character but transforms into a deeply vulnerable portrayal of unrequited love and separation in the second half.

Tere Naam – Prime Video

Salman plays a rebellious and rowdy former college student who continues to wield influence over student politics. The character undergoes a drastic transformation after a brutal attack by goons, which results in a severe head injury and mental instability. He is admitted to a psychiatric facility, shifting his portrayal from a fiery youth to a broken man.

Wanted – Prime Video

Salman Khan as Radhe fundamentally changed the trajectory of his career and established his "larger-than-life" mass-action persona that dominated the 2010s. For most of the film, Radhe is presented as a money-minded hitman who works for rival gangs. A major plot twist reveals that he is actually ACP Rajveer Shekhawat, an undercover IPS officer on a mission to dismantle Mumbai's underworld.

Dabangg franchise – JioHotstar, Netflix

Salman Khan's Dabangg franchise is all about swagger, style, and pure mass entertainment. From Chulbul Pandey's iconic belt flick to his unapologetic one-liners, the cop redefined cool on screen. Packed with action, humour, and whistle-worthy moments, all three films are a full-on treat for fans.

Tiger franchise – Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

Salman Khan's Tiger franchise made him the ultimate desi super-spy. From Ek Tha Tiger to Tiger Zinda Hai and Tiger 3, he brought raw action, emotion, and larger-than-life heroism. As Avinash Singh Rathore, aka Tiger, Salman blended patriotism with power-packed stunts effortlessly.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan – Netflix

The story follows Pawan Kumar Chaturvedi, aka Bajrangi, an ardent devotee of Lord Hanuman. He discovers a mute six-year-old Pakistani girl lost in India and embarks on a perilous journey to return her to her hometown in Pakistan without a passport or visa. Unlike his other larger-than-life characters, this film presents Salman as a restrained and mellowed hero who relies on compassion rather than violence.

Sultan – Prime VIdeo

The film shows Salman as Sultan Ali Khan, a middle-aged former world-champion pehlwani wrestler from Haryana. After career success creates a rift with his wife and leads to a personal tragedy, Sultan gives up the sport. Years later, he attempts a gruelling comeback in a professional MMA league.



