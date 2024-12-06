Weekend Binge: Liked <i>Pushpa 2: The Rule</i>? Watch These Allu Arjun Movies Next

Do not call yourself a cinema lover if you have not already booked a ticket for Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule. In this highly anticipated sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise, Allu Arjun reprises his role as Pushpa Raj, while Rashmika Mandanna returns as Srivalli. Directed by Sukumar, the film is currently screening in cinemas in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. It is available in 2D, 3D, IMAX 2D, and 4DX formats for a wonderful experience. After watching Pushpa 2: The Rule, you will surely crave more of Allu Arjun's films. Don't worry – here is a list of some of the best movies from his career:

1. Pushpa: The Rise - Prime Video

How can we talk about Allu Arjun's top films and not start the list with Pushpa: The Rise? In this 2021 film, Allu Arjun delivers a raw and rugged performance as Pushpa Raj.

2. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo - Netflix

Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, this film follows Bantu (played by Allu Arjun), a man raised in a middle-class family, who discovers that he was switched at birth and is the son of a wealthy businessman. Pooja Hegde, Jayaram and Sushanth also play important roles in the film.

3. Julayi - Prime Video

In the 2012 film, Allu Arjun shares the screen with Ileana D'Cruz, Sonu Sood and Rajendra Prasad. This film masterfully blends action, comedy and emotional drama.

4. Race Gurram - SonyLiv

Allu Arjun and Shruti Haasan's on-point chemistry makes this film a must-watch. Allu Arjun's energetic performance and the film's high-octane action sequences steal the show in the Surender Reddy directorial.

5. Sarrainodu - Disney+ Hotstar

In the 2016 film, Allu Arjun plays Gana, a military officer who gets caught in a conflict with a corrupt politician and a criminal. Directed by Boyapati Srinu, the film showcases Allu Arjun's intense performance.

6. Son Of Satyamurthy - Disney+ Hotstar

This film explores themes of love, family drama and responsibility. Alongside Allu Arjun, the film features Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Upendra, Nithya Menen and Rajendra Prasad.

7. Vedam - Sun NXT

Vedam is a multi-narrative film that weaves together the stories of five characters, including a cable operator, a prostitute and a terrorist. The film's realistic portrayal of social issues earned it critical acclaim.

8. Arya - Zee5

Another collaboration between Allu Arjun and Sukumar, Arya is known for its unique storyline and memorable songs like Pakka Local. Anu Mehta and Siva Balaji also appear in the film.

9. Iddarammayilatho - Prime Video

Allu Arjun's charm and style are the key highlights of this project. The movie strikes a perfect balance between romantic moments and high-energy action sequences.

10. Bunny - Prime Video

In Bunny, Allu Arjun is seen as a carefree young man who gets involved in a fight to protect his family and friends from a powerful enemy. The film focuses on Bunny's emotional and action-packed journey.