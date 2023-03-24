Weekend Binge: After Bheed, Add These 5 Rajkummar Rao Films To Your Watchlist

Rajkummar Rao in a still from Newton. (courtesy: YouTube)

Bollywood star Rajkummar Rao is undoubtedly one of the most talented actors in the Indian film industry today. The star has won the hearts of audiences and critics alike with his intense performances. Over the years, Rajkummar Rao has delivered some outstanding performances that have left an indelible mark on the industry, the latest on the list being Bheed. In the film, Rajkummar Rao is seen in the role of a police officer who finds himself in the midst of mass migration of people in light of the Covid-induced lockdown across the country. In Bheed,he is seen alongside actors such as Bhumi Pednekar, Dia Mirza, and Pankaj Kapur. If you have been left spellbound by Rajkummar Rao's performance in the film, we recommend you treat yourself to five more of his best works.

To make your job easy, we have curated a list of Rajkummar Rao's best films. Take a look:

Badhaai Do

Badhaai Dois an extremely relevant story of two LGBTQ+ characters. While the film is a love story at its core, the protagonists are not in love with each other. While Rajkummar Rao plays a gay cop, Bhumi Pednekar is a physical education teacher who is dating another woman in the film. Rajkummar and Bhumi get married and live like flatmates in order to avoid pressure from their families. They continue to see people that they actually love while fighting for acceptance from loved ones and strangers. Watch the movie for Rajkummar Rao's inspired performance.

Newton

Newton is a satirical comedy-drama that revolves around a government clerk named Newton Kumar, played by Rajkummar Rao. Newton is sent on election duty to a naxal-controlled town in the conflict-ridden jungles of Chhattisgarh, India where he struggles to conduct a free and fair election.

Trapped

Trapped is a survival thriller that stars Rajkummar Rao as Shaurya, a man who gets trapped inside his own apartment in a high-rise building for days with no food, water, or electricity. Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, the film showcases Shaurya's struggle to survive and escape from the apartment. Rajkummar Rao's performance in the film was highly praised, and the film received widespread critical acclaim.

Shahid

Directed by Hansal Mehta, Shahid is a biographical drama based on the life of lawyer and human rights activist Shahid Azmi. The film follows Shahid's journey from being accused of terrorism to becoming a human rights lawyer who fights for justice for the falsely accused.

Kai Po Che!

Kai Po Che! directed by Abhishek Kapoor is a sports drama that follows the story of three friends, played by Sushant Singh Rajput, Amit Sadh, and Rajkummar Rao, who open a sports academy to train young cricket aspirants. Rajkummar Rao's portrayal of Govind, a calculating and ambitious businessman, was critically acclaimed and catapulted him to nationwide fame.

Tell us your pick from the list.