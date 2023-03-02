Rajkummar Rao And Alaya F's SRI Gets A Release Date

Caption: Rajkummar Rao shared this image. (courtesy: rajkummar_rao )

Actors Rajkummar Rao and Alaya F who are gearing up to inspire the audience with the moving story of Indian visionary Srikanth Bolla, titled SRI, on Thursday, makers unveiled the release date of the film.

Rajkummar treated fans on Instagram with the new announcement related to the movie.

Sharing a short clip with the release date, he wrote, "The inspiring story of Srikanth Bolla #SRI all set to release 15th September 2023!."

Rajkummar Rao will be seen essaying the role of visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla. Helmed by Saand Ki Aankh director Tushar Hiranandani, the biopic stars Rajkummar Rao, Sharad Kelkar and south actor Jyothika in the lead roles and is based on the life of industrialist Srikant Bholla, who didn't let his visual impairment come in the way of his vision and founded Bollant Industries.

Srikanth has faced immense opposition and struggles early in life right from his birth to fighting a long-standing legal battle with the state after class 10 to opt science stream. However, Srikanth always had bigger dreams, he not only cleared his tenth and twelfth standard exams with flying colours but also managed to be the first international blind student to study at the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology, USA. The new project will be produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Chalk N Cheese Films Production LLP. The film is slated to release on September 15, 2023.

Apart from this film, Rajkummar will be seen sharing screen space with Janhvi Kapoor in Mr. And Mrs. Mahi. He also has Bheed with Bhumi Pednekar. The film is scheduled to hit the cinemas on March 24 March 2023.

