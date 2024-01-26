Weekend Binge: Liked Fighter? Watch These 5 Patriotic Films

Hrithik Roshan in a still from the film. (courtesy: YouTube)

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's Fighter is setting the box-office on fire. The Siddharth Anand directorial seems to be hitting the right notes with Bollywood fans, as evident from the day 1 box office collection. The action-packed movie also features Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi in key roles. About the film, director Siddharth Anand said: "The mission was to make a film on the Air Force which they can be proud of and is authentic. Obviously, we could not do any mockups. We used the real planes, real choppers, real bases, and real hangars. Fighter is something which has taken years, an insane amount of prep. (It) has taken hundreds of people, and thousands of storyboards." After watching Fighter, if you are hungry for more patriotic content, we have got your back. Below is a list of 5 patriotic films that you can binge-watch this weekend.

1. Border - Prime Video

The epic war film of Bollywood, Border was directed by J.P. Dutta. Set during the 1971 India-Pakistan war, the movie narrates the courageous Battle of Longewala. With a compelling cast, including Sunny Deol and Suniel Shetty, the film masterfully captures the resilience and sacrifice of Indian soldiers facing overwhelming opposition.

2. Uri: The Surgical Strike - Zee5

In 2019, Uri: The Surgical Strike took audiences by storm with its gripping portrayal of India's response to a terrorist attack. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film details the planning and execution of the surgical strikes on terrorist launch pads in Pakistan. The movie headlined by Vicky Kaushal, not only highlights the military's strategic prowess but also honours the dedication and bravery of the soldiers involved.

3. Swades - Netflix

This movie is a soul-stirring drama starring Shah Rukh Khan. The narrative follows an NRI scientist who rediscovers his roots in rural India and confronts societal challenges. Through Shah Rukh Khan's compelling performance, the film explores themes of patriotism, community development, and the transformative power of individual actions in bringing about positive change.

4. Shershaah - Prime Video

The Vishnuvardhan directorial is a biographical war film that recounts the life of Captain Vikram Batra, a real life hero of the Kargil conflict. Sidharth Malhotra delivers a compelling portrayal of the brave soldier, and the movie offers a heartfelt tribute to Vikram Batra's courage and sacrifice.

5. Sardar Udham - Prime Video

Shoojit Sircar's Sardar Udham is a thought-provoking biographical drama centred around Udham Singh's journey for justice. Vicky Kaushal's stellar performance brings to life the historical figure who took revenge for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The film sheds light on the socio-political climate of that time and the motivations that fueled his pursuit of justice.

Which one of these movies is your favourite? Tell us in the comments.