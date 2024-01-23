Fighter Advance Booking: Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone's Film Is Already Setting The Box Office On Fire

A still from Fighter (courtesy: YouTube)

Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan's Fighter is just days away from hitting the theatres and fans truly can't keep calm. The Siddharth Anand directorial is making all the right noises at the ticket counters, ahead of its release. As per Sacnilk, Fighter has minted Rs 3.7 crore by selling 1,15,185 tickets for day 1 through advance booking, across India. The film, which features Hrithik as Patty and Deepika as Mini, has sold 46,175 tickets for the Hindi 2D version, while 61,419 tickets have been sold for the Hindi 3D version. Additionally, it sold 6,014 tickets for Hindi IMAX 3D and 1,577 tickets for Hindi 4DX 3D. Fighter also features Anil Kapoor, Akshay Oberoi, Karan Singh Grover and Sanjeeda Shaikh in prominent roles.

The makers of the action-thriller unveiled the much-awaited trailer of the film last week. With power-packed action sequences and hard-hitting dialogues, the three-minute-nine-second-long trailer of Fighter takes fans on an enthralling journey. The film follows an Air Force squad that embarks on a mission to safeguard the nation from looming threats. In addition to patriotism, the trailer explores concepts such as camaraderie, courage and sacrifice of the heroes. Sharing the trailer of the film on Instagram, Deepika Padukone wrote, “Fighter Trailer out Now! Fighter on 25th January releasing worldwide. Experience Fighter on the big screen in IMAX 3D.”

Deepika Padukone's husband, actor Ranveer Singh was among the first ones to acknowledge the post. The Bajirao Mastani actor commented, "Absolute fire!!!! (Multiple fire emoticons) What a trailer! Stunning! I'm gobsmacked! All the best Team Fighter." Hrithik Roshan's father and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan wrote, "Super." Actor Bhumi Pednekar commented, "Bloody bloody insane."

Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan's co-star Akshay Oberoi spoke about the filming of Fighter's hit track Heer Aasmani in a behind-the-scenes video. He said, “A, it was freezing cold. B, we had to all have this bonding sort of thing on thing and team building." He further added, "The romantic vibe of Kashmir and the beauty of Kashmir kind of fed into that. And I went to the song, and I am thinking about the bonfire shots, and I am thinking about the snowball fight we had.”

Fighter marks Deepika Padukone's first on-screen collaboration with Hrithik Roshan. The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 25.