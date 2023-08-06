Gadar 2: Sunny Deol And Ameesha Patel Attend The Retreat Ceremony At Attari Border

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: iamsunnydeol)

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel are super busy with the promotional campaign of Gadar 2.Latest stop: Punjab. Sunny Deol, who is also the Member Of Parliament from the Gurdaspur constituency, has shared some pictures from the beating retreat border ceremony at Attari-Wagah Border on Instagram. In the photos, the actor and Ameesha Patel are seen posing with the officials. Expressing his gratitude, Sunny Deol wrote, “Was honoured to witness the Retreat ceremony at the Attari Border with the illustrious @bsf_punjab_frontier @bsf_india. Loved the energy and the fervour with which the atmosphere was filled with emphatic chants of #Hindustanzindabad Thank you all. Jai Hind!.” The film, a sequel to Anil Sharma's 2001 blockbuster cross-border romance Gadar - Ek Prem Katha, will be released on August 11. For context, in the first part, one of the iconic dialogues by Sunny Deol's Tara Singh was — “Hamara Hindustan zindabad tha, zindabad hai, aur zindabad rahega.”

Replying to the post, Sunny Deol's brother, actor Bobby Deol, dropped red heart and applause emojis.

After arriving in Amritsar, Sunny Deol also shared a video featuring him waving at his fans at the airport. His side note read, “Sat Sri Akal Amritsar! Looking forward to meeting you all today. Gadar 2 in cinemas 11 August 2023.”

Sunny Deol recently completed 40 years in the film industry. The actor made his debut with the 1983 film Betaab. The Rahul Rawail directorial also featured Amrita Singh, Nirupa Roy, Prem Chopra and Shammi Kapoor. To mark the special day, Sunny Deol shared a montage featuring some of the scenes from the film and said, “Time has flown by so fast. Can't believe it's been 40 years. Thanks for the love you all have shown me all these years #Betaab #40 Years Of Betaab.” Bobby Deol dropped red hearts under the post.

Sunny Deol also shared a picture of himself with a Betaab-specialtrophy on Instagram. “Celebrating 40 years of my Golden Jubilee Debut film Betaab and 40 years in the Indian Film Industry. Love you all,” read his side note.

Meanwhile, as revealed in the teaser, Gadar 2 is set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pakistani war. Utkarsh Sharma is also part of the film. Gadar 2 will clash with Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 at the box office.