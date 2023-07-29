Sunny Deol's Picture-Perfect Moment With Sons Karan And Rajveer. It Has Gadar Connection Too

Sunny Deol instagrammed this image. (Courtesy: Sunny Deol)

Sunny Deol is super busy with the promotion campaigns of his upcoming film Gadar 2, a sequel to Anil Sharma's 2001 blockbuster cross-border romance Gadar - Ek Prem Katha. Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel will be reprising the iconic characters of Tara Singh and Sakina in the film. In the middle of this, Sunny Deol shared a picture from his family album on Instagram. It features the actor and his sons — Karan and Rajveer. It seems that the photo was clicked during one of their vacations. Here, Rajveer, who is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Dono, is seen driving the open jeep with Sunny Deol and Karan sitting next to him. Along with the frame, the actor wrote, “[Red heart emoji] to all.” For the background, the actor has picked the hit track Main Nikla Gaddi Leke. Sunny Deol's brother, actor Bobby Deol, was the first one to drop a comment under the post. He has picked a bunch of red hearts for his reply.

Gadar 2's trailer was launched on the occasion of Kargil Diwas. At the time of sharing it on Instagram, Sunny Deol wrote, "Apne parivaar aur desh ke liye, ek baar phir se Gadar machayega Tara Singh! (For the sake of his family and his nation, Tara Singh will fight back)."

A day after the trailer launch, Sunny Deol thanked his fans for sending all the love. He wrote, “Isi tarah apna pyaar banaye rakhna.”

Speaking about the film at the grand launch event, Sunny Deol said, "Gadar - Ek Prem Katha has been an eminent part of my life, personally as well as professionally. Tara Singh from Gadar isn't just a protagonist but went on to become a cult icon that defied all odds and crossed all boundaries for his Family and Love. Collaborating with the team after 22 years was a creatively enriching experience."

Gadar 2 will hit the theatres on August 11.