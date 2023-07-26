Gadar 2 Trailer: Sunny Deol Is A Man On A Mission

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: iamsunnydeol )

The wait is over, the makers of one of the highly talked about films Gadar 2 just dropped the film's trailer and truth be told it is explosive. The long-awaited sequel of Anil Sharma's 2001 blockbuster cross-border romance has Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel reprising the iconic roles of Tara Singh and Sakina. Director Anil Sharma's son Utkarsh Sharma, who played the role of Tara Singh and Sakina's son in Gadar - Ek Prem Katha, will also be making a comeback in Gadar 2. The trailer, spanning over a few minutes is action-packed and shows Sunny Deol performing some deadly stunts and beating up those torturing his son Jeete, played by Utkarsh Sharma. The trailer also gives a glimpse of Ameesha Patel, who looks beautiful as ever as Sakina. The trailer ends with Tara Singh staring at a handpump and we can already guess what's coming next. For the unversed, in the first instalment of the Gadar series, Sunny Deol's Tara Singh had uprooted a handpump, giving way to Bollywood's one of the most iconic scenes.

The Gadar 2 trailer was released on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Divas. It was shared by Sunny Deol with the caption, "Apne parivaar aur desh ke liye, ek baar phir se Gadar machayega Tara Singh! (For the sake of his family and his nation, Tara Singh will fight back)."

Take a look at the trailer here:

The trailer was launched at a grand event attended by Anil Sharma, Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Shariq Patel, Simrat Kaur, Mithoon, Alka Yagnik, Jubin Nautiyal and Aditya Narayan.

See some pictures from the trailer launch:

Gadar 2 is set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pakistani war. About the film, Sunny Deol said, "Gadar - Ek Prem Katha has been an eminent part of my life, personally as well as professionally. Tara Singh from Gadar isn't just a protagonist but went on to become a cult icon that defied all odds and crossed all boundaries for his Family and Love. Collaborating with the team after 22 years was a creatively enriching experience."