Weekend Binge: <i>Inspector Zende</i> To <i>Black Warrant</i>, What To Watch On OTT If You Can't Get Enough Of Charles Sobhraj

Charles Sobhraj, popularly known as the “Bikini Killer", was born in Saigon in 1944 to an Indian father and a Vietnamese mother. Charles is known for brutal crimes that spanned across Asia and Europe. Charming yet ruthless, he became notorious in the 1970s for targeting young backpackers on the hippie trail, often poisoning, robbing and murdering them. His victims were largely tourists, which brought him international notoriety and made him a symbol of the darker underbelly of travel and trust.

Charles Sobhraj's story has been retold across books, films and television series. Over the years, filmmakers have attempted to decode his psyche, with results ranging from gritty dramas to chilling documentaries.

Here are some projects you can stream this weekend if you are curious to know more about Charles Sobhraj:

1. Inspector Zende – Netflix

Directed by Chinmay Mandlekar, the much-awaited Netflix project premiered today (September 5). The film stars Manoj Bajpayee as Inspector Madhukar Bapurao Zende, while Jim Sarbh takes on the role of Carl Bhojraj, a character inspired by Charles Sobhraj. The movie has been produced by Northern Lights Films.

2. Black Warrant – Netflix

The crime drama is inspired by the 2019 non-fiction book Black Warrant: Confessions of a Tihar Jailer by Sunil Gupta and Sunetra Choudhury. It dives deep into the world of Tihar Jail, where the infamous Charles Sobhraj was once imprisoned. He even managed to break out of it and that is exactly what the final scene reveals.

3. Mai Aur Charles – JioHotstar

Directed by Prawaal Raman, Mai Aur Charles stars Randeep Hooda in one of his most enigmatic performances. Rather than a straight-up biopic, the film offers a stylised reimagining of Sobhraj's 1986 jailbreak from Delhi's Tihar Jail.

4. The Serpent – Netflix

This BBC–Netflix co-production became an international hit for its detailed and gripping retelling of Sobhraj's crimes. Tahar Rahim plays Charles with chilling precision, while Jenna Coleman portrays his partner Marie-Andree Leclerc. The limited series takes viewers deep into the 1970s Southeast Asian backpacking circuit.

5. The Real Serpent: Investigating A Serial Killer – Apple TV

For those who prefer fact over fiction, this documentary offers an investigative dive into Sobhraj's life and crimes. Featuring interviews with surviving investigators, journalists and even people connected to Sobhraj's victims, the documentary paints a chilling portrait of how he managed to operate for years undetected.

Whether you are in the mood for dramatised thrillers, stylish period shows, or hard-hitting documentaries, these projects can deliver a promising binge-watch session over the weekend.