Done With Heart Of Stone? Watch These Hollywood Movies Featuring Bollywood Stars

Over the years, several stars from Bollywood – the biggest film industry in the country – have managed to crossover and work in Hollywood, which enjoys a larger international audience. Hollywood, being the epicentre of global filmmaking, has witnessed the convergence of talents from various backgrounds and needless to say Bollywood actors have often left a mark with their work. The latest addition to the list is Alia Bhatt, who has made a smashing debut with Heart Of Stone, the Netflix action project headlined by Gal Gadot alongside Jamie Dornan. With a gun in her hand and mouthing sinister dialogues — Alia Bhatt is a show-stealer. If you enjoyed the melange of the two industries, we recommend you take a look at this list which celebrates the best of Bollywood talent in Hollywood.

Irrfan Khan in Life of Pi – Disney + Hotstar

The late Irrfan Khan needs no introduction. While it is tough to pick one project from his international filmography, his role as the adult Pi in Ang Lee's adaptation of Life of Pi left an indelible mark on the audience. Irrfan Khan's nuanced performance added depth and emotion to the film's exploration of survival and spirituality. Life of Pi is worth revisiting just for the sheer genius of the actor.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Baywatch - Netflix

Priyanka Chopra's transition from Bollywood to Hollywood came packaged in the form of the successful TV show Quantico, in which she played FBI agent Alex Parrish. However, the actress surprised fans with her maiden Hollywood film Baywatch, in which she opted to play the primary antagonist, Victoria Leeds. Her on-screen charisma in the action-comedy film was the talk of the town, proving that the actress is here to rule. The fun film is a perfect weekend watch and our OG Desi Girl only adds to the fun.

Ali Fazal in Victoria & Abdul – Netflix

Ali Fazal is perhaps the one actor to have received the most diverse of roles in Hollywood within a span of a few years. One of his most important films is Victoria & Abdul, the historical drama where he shared screen space with the legendary Dame Judi Dench. He played the character of Abdul Karim, a member of Queen Victoria's staff, who goes on to strike an unlikely and oft-scrutinized friendship with the queen herself.

Anupam Kher in Silver Linings Playbook - Netflix

It would not be wrong to say that Anupam Kher's portrayal of Dr Patel in Silver Linings Playbook added a warm touch to the acclaimed romantic dramedy. Anupam Kher's inspired performance in the film, which deals with issues such as mental health and complexities of strained relationships, earned him rave reviews.

Aishwarya Rai in The Pink Panther 2 - Prime Video

Aishwarya Rai has been courted by Hollywood for years now but the superstar has been picky with her projects in the West. So, when she joined the cast of the iconic The Pink Panther franchise fans were elated. In the film headlined by the inimitable Steve Martin as Inspector Clouseau, Aishwarya played the role of the alluring Sonia Solandres with panache.

