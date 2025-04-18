Weekend Binge: After <I>Kesari Chapter 2</i>, Watch These 10 Courtroom Dramas Next

Akshay Kumar's Kesari Chapter 2 has finally arrived on the big screens today, April 18. Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, the film also features Ananya Panday and R Madhavan in key roles. It serves as a spiritual sequel to Akshay's 2019 blockbuster Kesari.

If you have already booked your tickets, we are sure that after watching Kesari Chapter 2, you will be craving more courtroom dramas. Here are some gems you can binge this weekend:

1. Rustom - Zee 5

Headlined by Akshay Kumar and Ileana D'Cruz, this crime thriller is inspired by the real-life KM Nanavati case. Akshay plays the role of a naval officer who stands trial for the murder of his wife's lover.

2. Scoop - Netflix

Based on Jigna Vora's memoir, Behind Bars in Byculla, Scoop follows the story of crime reporter Jagruti Pathak. She becomes the prime suspect in a fellow journalist's murder, leading to a difficult legal battle. The series, directed by Hansal Mehta, features Karishma Tanna, Harman Baweja, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub and Inayat Sood.

3. OMG and OMG 2 - JioHotstar/Netflix

While Akshay Kumar plays the role of Lord Krishna in OMG, he essays the character of Lord Shiva's messenger in OMG 2. The first part raises questions about blind faith and the second instalment revolves around the Indian education system.

4. Insaaf Ka Tarazu - Prime Video

The B R Chopra directorial centres around a businessman, Ramesh (played by Raj Babbar,) who is arrested for sexually assaulting a Bharati (played by Zeenat Aman). Later, Bharati is put behind bars for murdering Ramesh.

5. Pink – Prime Video

“No means no,” said Amitabh Bachchan in that unforgettable courtroom scene – and the audience could not stop clapping. Taapsee Pannu also delivered a power-packed performance in the film directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury.

6. Mulk – Zee5

This 2018 film revolves around a Muslim family trying to restore its lost honour after the patriarch, Murad Ali Mohammed (played by Rishi Kapoor), gets accused of terrorism. The cast includes Taapsee Pannu, Rajat Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana and Manoj Pahwa.

7. Jai Bhim – Prime Video

The title refers to a slogan popular among followers of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. Based on a real incident from 1993 in Cuddalore, the film features Suriya as advocate K. Chandru.

8. Jolly LLB series - JioHotstar

Launched in 2013, the first Jolly LLB film starred Arshad Warsi as a lawyer. He files a PIL for a high-profile hit-and-run case, and through the process, discovers what it truly means to be a real lawyer.

The sequel, Jolly LLB 2, brought Akshay Kumar into the spotlight as a clumsy lawyer who is forced to represent the most crucial court case of his career.

9. Aitraaz - YouTube

The plot revolves around Akshay Kumar's character Raj Malhotra, who gets accused of sexual harassment by his former lover Sonia (played by Priyanka Chopra) who is his current boss. In order to prove his innocence, Raj's wife Priya (played by Kareena Kapoor) fights his case.

10. Damini - Apple TV

“Tarikh par tarikh, tarikh par tarikh” – yes, this is the movie where Sunny Deol delivers that powerful dialogue in the courtroom sequence. Rishi Kapoor and Meenakshi Seshadri were also part of this project.